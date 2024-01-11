Worldwide Trade Finance Industry Insights and Regional Growth Projections, 2023-2030: Financial Institutions Invest in Strategies for Market Confidence and Security

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trade Finance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global trade finance market is expected to reach USD 68.63 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. The surge in demand for trade finance is driven by concerns related to market manipulation, including erosion of investor confidence, threats to market integrity, fraudulent behavioral patterns, and insider trading. This has compelled financial institutions to invest in trade finance strategies characterized by reduced proliferation, the capability to aggregate and monitor diverse structured and unstructured datasets, and the provision of financial security encompassing payment and supply risks for both importers and exporters.



In the early stages of international trade, exporters often faced uncertainty regarding whether and when importers would settle payments for their goods. Consequently, exporters sought ways to mitigate the risk of non-payment by importers. Conversely, importers were hesitant to make upfront payments for goods due to uncertainties surrounding the shipment of goods by the seller. The evolution of trade finance has addressed these challenges by expediting payments to exporters and providing importers with assurances that ordered goods have been shipped with the assistance of letters of credit.



In October 2022, IFC and HSBC Bank joined forces to facilitate trade finance for Emerging Market Issuing Banks. This collaboration aims to facilitate the movement of essential goods to areas in Central Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa that are still grappling with financial obstacles due to the impact of COVID-19 and ongoing geopolitical disruptions. This marks the inaugural long-term trade collaboration between IFC and HSBC, and it aligns with IFC's strategy to utilize HSBC's extensive global network to stimulate trade activities in vital markets worldwide.



The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the significance of supply chain visibility and risk management, driving the incorporation of digital tools such as blockchain and data analytics into trade finance. These technologies offer real-time insights and the means to mitigate disruptions effectively. Consequently, the pandemic accelerated the modernization of trade finance practices, enhancing the industry's agility and responsiveness to evolving global trade dynamics.



Trade Finance Market Report Highlights

In terms of instrument type, the letter of credit segment dominated the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share of more than 25%. Letters of credit help establish trust between unfamiliar parties in global trade, especially when dealing with cross-border transactions. While other trade finance instruments exist, the letter of credit remains a preferred choice for many businesses due to its reliability and the confidence it instills in trade partners

In terms of service provider, the banks segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 35%. Banks provide a level of financial expertise and risk assessment that is invaluable in trade finance. They conduct thorough diligence on both buyers and sellers, ensuring the legitimacy and reliability of the parties involved. This due diligence minimizes risks for all stakeholders

In terms of trade type, the international segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 59%. The complexity of international trade regulations, varying legal systems, and currency exchange challenges make specialized expertise in international trade finance indispensable. As businesses increasingly engage in global commerce, the demand for these services continues to grow, solidifying international trade finance's central role in the market

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 73%. These businesses often possess the creditworthiness and collateral necessary to negotiate favorable terms and secure sizable trade finance facilities. Moreover, large enterprises have the scale and resources to invest in advanced technologies and digitization, enabling them to streamline trade operations, reduce manual processes, and optimize working capital management through innovative trade finance platforms

In terms of industry, the construction segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 22%. The construction industry frequently engages in international ventures, making it a prime beneficiary of trade credit, supplier financing, and other trade finance instruments to manage costs and mitigate risks associated with fluctuating exchange rates, payment delays, and unforeseen disruptions

In terms of end-user, the importer segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 41%. Importers, backed by their creditworthiness and the need for these financial instruments, have a significant influence on the market.

In terms of region, North America dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of more than 27%. The region's legal and regulatory frameworks are well-established and provide a stable environment for trade finance operations. This stability and adherence to international trade standards enhance North America's appeal as a global trade finance hub

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $48.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $68.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.1.1. Globalization and International Trade

3.3.1.2. Ever-Evolving Technological Landscape

3.3.2. Market Challenge Impact Analysis

3.3.2.1. Persistence of Traditional and Paper-based Processes

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Impact Analysis

3.3.3.1. The Growing Trend Toward Digitization and Blockchain Technology

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Trade Finance Market: Instrument Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Instrument Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Trade Finance Market Estimates & Forecast, By Instrument Type

4.2.1. Letter of Credit

4.2.2. Supply Chain Financing

4.2.3. Documentary Collections

4.2.4. Receivables Financing/Invoice Discounting

4.2.5. Others



Chapter 5. Trade Finance Market: Service Provider Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Service Provider Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Trade Finance Market Estimates & Forecast, By Service Provider

5.2.1. Banks

5.2.2. Financial Institutions

5.2.3. Trading Houses

5.2.4. Others



Chapter 6. Trade Finance Market: Trade Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Trade Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Trade Finance Market Estimates & Forecast, By Trade Type

6.2.1. Domestic

6.2.2. International



Chapter 7. Trade Finance Market: Enterprise Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Enterprise Size Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Trade Finance Market Estimates & Forecast, By Enterprise Size

7.2.1. Large Enterprises

7.2.2. SMEs



Chapter 8. Trade Finance Market: Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Industry Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.2. Trade Finance Market Estimates & Forecast, By Industry

8.2.1. BFSI

8.2.2. Construction

8.2.3. Wholesale/Retail

8.2.4. Manufacturing

8.2.5. Automobile

8.2.6. Shipping & Logistics

8.2.7. Others



Chapter 9. Trade Finance Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. End-user Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

9.2. Trade Finance Market Estimates & Forecast, By End-user

9.2.1. Importer

9.2.2. Exporter

9.2.3. Trade intermediaries



Chapter 10. Trade Finance Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Trade Finance Market: Regional Outlook

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Categorization

11.2. Participant's Overview

11.2.1. BNP Paribas

11.2.2. Citigroup, Inc.

11.2.3. TD Bank

11.2.4. UBS

11.2.5. Arab Bank

11.2.6. DBS Bank Ltd.

11.2.7. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

11.2.8. Santander Bank

11.2.9. Deutsche Bank AG

11.2.10. Bank of America Corporation

11.3. Financial Performance

11.4. Product Benchmarking

11.5. Company Market Positioning

11.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

11.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

11.8. Strategy Mapping

11.8.1. Expansion

11.8.2. Collaborations

11.8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.8.4. New Product Launches

11.8.5. Partnerships

11.8.6. Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ef6ds4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.