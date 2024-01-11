BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

| Source: BONDUELLE BONDUELLE

BONDUELLE

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France

A French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros

Registered under number : 447 250 044 ( Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)


MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest informationTotal number of shares forming capitalNumber of voting rights


31.12.2023

32 630 114

Theoretical Total
52 380 837



Actual Total*
51 798 642

*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights


Attachment


Attachments

Monthly disclosure of the shares and voting rights 2023.12.31