Mayur Desai Named to GrowthCap’s “Top 40 Under 40 Investors of 2023”

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners is pleased to announce that Mayur Desai, Managing Director, has been named to GrowthCap’s “Top 40 Under 40 Growth Investors of 2023." In its 10th year, the list recognizes experienced professionals who have demonstrated investment talent and acumen in the growth segment of the market, making valuable contributions to their firm and the industry over time.

Mayur has over a decade of technology investing experience and has played a critical role in over $1 billion of capital deployed in software companies. He was instrumental in recent investments such as PakEnergy, Titan Cloud, Ivanti and ImageQuix.

“Mayur has been active in developing organic growth initiatives, executing numerous follow-on acquisitions and recruiting talented senior leaders for our companies,” said fellow Managing Director Hiren Mankodi. “His experience, integrity and collaborative approach make him a valuable asset to the firm and a trusted partner to our portfolio companies, helping founders and management teams think through key challenges and opportunities as they scale their businesses.”

Mayur first joined Charlesbank in 2009 after graduating from Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he received his BS in physics, electrical engineering and computer Science. After completing the two-year associate program at Charlesbank, Mayur attended Harvard Business School. He then moved to San Francisco, where he was a senior associate at Vector Capital. Earlier in his career Mayur also worked at the Audax Group and Bain and Company. He returned to Charlesbank in 2015 and joined the Technology Opportunities team in 2019.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

Media Contact:

Maura Turner

Head of Marketing & Communications

mturner@charlesbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd910feb-29b8-4292-ba18-f7b27a8bb03b