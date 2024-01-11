St. Augustine Spanish Food and Wine Festival Returns February 29th

St. Augustine, Fl, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrate St. Augustine’s rich Spanish heritage through food, wine, music, and culture at the Spanish Food and Wine Festival. Foodies, history buffs, and oenophiles will be on cloud nine with the decadent offerings and historic atmosphere. Tickets are now on sale.

When Pedro Menendez landed on the shores of Florida’s Historic Coast, he brought with him the 4,000-year-old Spanish tradition of winemaking. Spanish wine has long been revered worldwide; the Romans admired it so much they had vintages exported across their empire. Spain has more hectares of grape vines than any other country in the world and, with its high altitude, produces some of the freshest, most balanced wines. They pair perfectly with the rustic tapas found in the bodegas and tapería of Spain.

Beginning Thursday, February 29 and continuing through Saturday, March 2, the St. Augustine Spanish Food and Wine Festival offers a delicious look at the influence of Spain on food and wine at various locations at Flagler College and the Lightner Museum. The event features wine, spirits, tapas tastings, and luxurious dining prepared by the city’s finest culinary experts and served in the most beautiful, historic venues.

Every year, the St. Augustine Spanish Food and Wine Festival donates to local charities. Since the festival began, more than $380,000 has been donated. This year’s St. Augustine Spanish Food and Wine Festival supports the Flagler College Hospitality and Tourism Management program. The funds provide valuable academic scholarships, study-abroad experiences, and professional development opportunities.

Tickets for the 2024 St. Augustine Spanish Food and Wine Festival are:

> Tapas Wine & Spirits event on February 29 - $150

> Grand Tasting General Admission on March 2- $100

($225 for admission to both)

> VIP Weekender tickets which include admission to the February 29, Tapas, Wine, and Spirits, the March 1 Cava Reception & Wine Pairing Dinner and the Grand Tasting VIP Experience on March 2 are $700.

Partners of the event include Bank of America, Radzinski Family, Michael’s, The Treasury on the Plaza, and Pesca Vilano. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SpanishWineFestival.com. To plan your culinary adventure on Florida’s Historic Coast, visit FloridasHistoricCoast.com.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com, and www.ViajaStAugustine.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @viajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine and twitter @FlHistoricCoast.

