Kinepolis Group NV
Press release
Regulated information
Publication of a transparency notification
(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 may 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)
11 January 2024, 18h00
Kinepolis Group NV announces that, following the acquisition of own shares and taking into account the retention by Kinohold Bis SA of the voting rights attached to the 100,000 shares sold by it on 6 June 2022, the persons subject to the notification requirement have jointly crossed the threshold of 50% of the voting rights attached to shares of Kinepolis Group NV on 11 August 2023.
The notification signed on 11 January 2024 contains the following information:
Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person and persons acting in concert
Persons subject to the notification requirement:
|Kinepolis Group nv
|Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels
|Kinohold Bis SA
|45, avenue J.F. Kennedy, 1855 Luxembourg, Luxembourg
|Private Stichting Kinohold
|Wikingerhof 7, 8500 Kortrijk
|Joost Bert
|Peter Bert
|Koenraad Bert
|Geert Bert
Transaction date: 11 August 2023
Relevant threshold: 50%
Denominator: 27,365,197
Notification details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Kinepolis Group nv
|482,350
|489,753
|0
|1.79%
|0
|Kinohold Bis SA
|12,700,050
|12,600,050
|100,000
|46.04%
|0.37%
|Private Stichting Kinohold
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|Joost Bert
|492,218
|492,218
|0
|1.80%
|0
|Peter Bert
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|Koenraad Bert
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|Geert Bert
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0
|Subtotal
|13,674,618
|13,582,021
|100,000
|49.63%
|0.37%
|TOTAL
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|13,682,021
|50.00%
Additional information:
Following the delivery by Kinepolis Group NV of own shares to option holders who exercised options in previous years, and taking into account the retention by Kinohold Bis SA of the voting rights associated with the 100 000 shares sold on 6 June 2022 as well as the acquisition of own shares under the share buyback programme, the total number of voting rights held in Kinepolis Group NV by the above-mentioned persons was 13 682 021 shares at the date of 11 August 2023. Given that on this date, the 100 000 aforementioned voting rights had erroneously not been charged to Kinohold Bis SA, the aforementioned persons made the necessary rectification and transaction notification on 11 January 2024.
The chain of controlled companies in which shares are actually held, is included in the aforementioned notification which can be consulted, together with this regulated release, on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.
Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: 18,952,288.41 EUR
Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197
Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27,365,197
In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds were fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.
Contact
Kinepolis Investor Relations
+32 (0)9 241 00 22
investor-relations@kinepolis.com