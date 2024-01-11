ADME Toxicology Testing (Cell Culture, High Throughput, Molecular Imaging, OMICS Technology) Industry Trends, 2023-2030, Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corp, and Agilent Technologies Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADME Toxicology Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Cell Culture, OMICS Tech), By Application (Neurotoxicity, Renal Toxicity), By Method (Cellular Assay, In-Silica), and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ADME toxicology testing market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 19.21 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as increased need to check late-stage drug failures with the adoption of more appropriate toxicity testing methods by pharmaceutical companies are expected to aid revenue generation for the market.







As of 2017, approximately 43% of ADME toxicology testing areas carried out are based on cell culture tech. Cell culture technology is adopted widely owing to advantages such as near-natural conditions and accurate results obtained at a cellular level.



These assays are conducted for several types of toxic reactions or systems where toxic reactions might take place. Some of the toxicity tests are systemic toxicity, renal toxicity, hepatotoxicity, neurotoxicity, and other toxicities that might result in living tissue. Advancements in testing methods are underway and this trend is likely to be picked up by many companies developing drug molecules. This will speed up the drug discovery process and boost the market growth.



ADME Toxicology Testing Market Report Highlights

The market is driven by an increasing ratio of late-stage drug failures, resulting in loss of valuable time and investment for drug development. Growth and increasing adoption of OMICS technology is also expected to boost revenue generation in the coming years

North America is the largest market for ADME toxicology testing owing to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical companies competing for the commercial launch of novel molecules

Developing regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America are set to grow considerably as many multinational and local players are striving to enter the market. They are also looking to improve their hold in markets that present innovation and growth opportunities

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. ADME Toxicology Testing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. ADME Toxicology Testing Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. ADME Toxicology Testing: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Cell Culture

4.4. High Throughput

4.5. Molecular Imaging

4.6. OMICS Technology



Chapter 5. ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Systemic Toxicity

5.4. Renal Toxicity

5.5. Hepatotoxicity

5.6. Neurotoxicity

5.7. Other Toxicities



Chapter 6. ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Method Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Cellular Assay

6.4. Biochemical Assay

6.5. In-Silica

6.6. Ex-vivo



Chapter 7. ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. ADME Toxicology Testing Market by Region: Key Takeaway

7.3. North America

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (Revenue, USD Million)

7.3.2. U.S.

7.3.3. Canada

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. UK

7.4.2. Germany

7.4.3. France

7.4.4. Italy

7.4.5. Spain

7.4.6. Sweden

7.4.7. Norway

7.4.8. Denmark

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. Japan

7.5.2. China

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. Australia

7.5.5. Thailand

7.5.6. South Korea

7.6. Latin America

7.6.1. Brazil

7.6.2. Mexico

7.6.3. Argentina

7.7. MEA

7.7.1. South Africa

7.7.2. Saudi Arabia

7.7.3. UAE

7.7.4. Kuwait



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Market Participant Categorization

8.2.1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.2.2. Promega Corporation

8.2.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8.2.4. Curia Global, Inc.

8.2.5. Dassault Systemes

8.2.6. Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher)

8.2.7. Catalent, Inc.

8.2.8. Charles River Laboratories

8.2.9. Labcorp Drug Development

8.2.10. Eurofins Scientific

8.2.11. GE HealthCare

8.2.12. Miltenyi Biotec

8.2.13. IQVIA Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utls1b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment