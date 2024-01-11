Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Dada Nexus Limited (“Dada Nexus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DADA). The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Dada Nexus revenues from online advertising, marketing services, and operations and support costs were materially overstated; (2) as a result, Dada Nexus would need to conduct an independent review to ascertain the financial impact and the scope of suspicious practices that led to overstated revenues and costs; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



If you bought Dada Nexus shares between May 11, 2023 and January 8, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/dada-nexus/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 11, 2024.

