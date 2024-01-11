Automotive Seat Market Expected to Attain USD 58.4 Billion by 2030, Demonstrating a CAGR of 1.2%, Insights by Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive seat market pertains to the sector centered on producing, distributing, and selling seats tailored for various vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, buses, and other automotive modes. This market evaluates elements like innovative design, comfort levels, safety attributes, materials, technological progressions, regulatory guidelines, and shifting consumer preferences to cater to the changing needs of both the automotive sector and its users.



Anticipated to grow, the global automotive seat market is forecasted to rise from USD 53.7 billion in 2023 to around USD 58.4 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 1.2% throughout the projected timeframe. Driving this expansion are factors such as rigorous safety protocols, heightened demand for superior quality, sophisticated features, cost-effectiveness, innovative designs, customization opportunities, and a rising focus on electric vehicles. The regions of Asia Pacific and the Americas are poised to remain pivotal markets in the automotive seating industry.

Market Dynamics

DRIVER: Increasing Popularity of Powered Seats in Mid-Range Cars & SUVs

Powered seats, traditionally considered a luxury feature, are enhancing the allure of mid-range vehicles. Advancements in technology have made these seats more cost-effective, expanding their accessibility to a wider customer base. The surging popularity of SUVs is evident, with many now equipped with powered seats, mirroring the comfort and luxury of high-end vehicles. Markets predicts a rise in the global SUV market from USD 949.3 billion in 2023 to USD 1,221.7 billion by 2027, growing at a 6.6% CAGR.

The burgeoning trend of carpooling and vehicle sharing has amplified the demand for cars with easy accessibility features. Powered seats offer convenience, especially for individuals with mobility challenges, making them a sought-after feature for car-sharing platforms. Recognizing this demand, seat manufacturers are innovating to produce seats tailored for carpooling and sharing services, driving transformations in the automotive seating industry.

RESTRAINT: Elevated Costs of Advanced Modular Seats Versus Traditional Seats

Modular seats, constructed from multiple components, inherently escalate production costs due to assembly complexities. These seats often integrate sophisticated materials and intricate manufacturing techniques, further inflating their price tag. For Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), striking a balance between the merits of modular seats — like enhanced flexibility, customization, and weight reduction — and their associated costs poses a challenge. While premium features such as powered, heated, and ventilated functionalities are becoming standard across many vehicles, luxury elements as if massage seats remain exclusive to high-end brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Jaguar, and Cadillac.

In the automotive hierarchy, standard seats dominate the A, B, and C segments, characterized by compact and budget-friendly vehicles. However, features like heated seats become more prevalent in the D, E, and F categories, especially in the mature markets of North America and Europe. Ventilated seats are chiefly reserved for upscale vehicle classes, encompassing models like E, F, SUV-D, and SUV-E, often extending to rear seats. Notably, massage seats are a niche offering, limited to select luxury automakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Jaguar. Memory seats, a hallmark of convenience, are standard in numerous mid-to-high-end models across developed regions, championed by brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche. Nevertheless, the dominance of cost-conscious segments in emerging markets may curtail the widespread adoption of modular seats.

OPPORTUNITY: Emphasis on Autonomous Vehicles and the Surge in Ride-Sharing Trends

The rapid progression of automated driving has steered the automotive industry towards intensive research and development in driver assistance technologies. While autonomous vehicles inherently reduce accident probabilities, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) continue to enhance safety features within vehicle seats, including airbags, seatbelts, and headrests, ensuring heightened passenger protection during unforeseen events. The Victoria Transport Policy Institute (VTPI) indicates a shift, with over 70% of fully autonomous vehicles earmarked for ride-sharing purposes, leaving a mere 30% for individual ownership.

In the realm of IAS L4 & L5 autonomous vehicles, the conventional steering wheel gives way to passenger-centric interiors that minimize or eliminate the need for driver engagement. As ride-sharing gains momentum, seat durability becomes paramount. Addressing privacy concerns within shared vehicles may necessitate innovations like multizone climate control or individualized listening zones, equipped with speakers integrated into each headrest. The evolving landscape demands seats that are not only safe and comfortable but also equipped with cutting-edge technological integrations. Industry leaders like Lear Corporation are at the forefront, with innovations like the Intu™ Intelligent Seating System. Utilizing an array of sensors, including those for seat pressure, respiration, and heart rate, this system dynamically adjusts seating configurations for unparalleled comfort. For instance, detecting a slouched posture, the system proactively realigns the seatback to promote an upright sitting position, exemplifying the fusion of comfort and advanced technology.

CHALLENGE: Textile and Seat Trim Material Providers Face Hurdles

Automotive interiors heavily rely on textiles like polyamide, rayons, and polypropylene-based polyester fabrics. Emerging materials, such as nonwoven polyesters, are being explored as foam replacements, enhancing comfort while reducing weight. The industry consumes about 9 billion yards of fabric, primarily for seat interiors and interior trims like seat covers and carpets. Automotive World magazine notes that upholstery for a standard car weighs around 30 kg (651 lbs), with rising demand for polyester-based trims. With OEMs and Tier-I suppliers continually innovating seat designs, material providers are under pressure to meet evolving requirements efficiently.

Top 8 Key Trends in the Automotive Seats Market:

Electrification and Autonomy: As the automotive industry transitions towards electric and autonomous vehicles, there is an increasing emphasis on integrating these technologies into seating systems. Manufacturers are developing smart seating solutions that can seamlessly adapt to the requirements of electric and self-driving vehicles, ensuring optimal functionality and user experience. Sustainability: Environmental consciousness is driving significant shifts in the automotive seats market. Manufacturers are focusing on utilizing eco-friendly materials and adopting sustainable manufacturing processes. This trend not only reduces the carbon footprint but also appeals to environmentally-conscious consumers, thereby influencing purchasing decisions. Enhanced Comfort Features: The automotive seats market is witnessing a surge in demand for enhanced comfort features. From adaptive seating that adjusts based on individual preferences to personalized ergonomics tailored for long journeys, manufacturers are innovating to elevate the overall passenger experience. AI-Driven Systems: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the automotive seats market by enabling predictive adjustments. By analysing user preferences, biometric data, and driving conditions in real-time, AI-driven seating systems can proactively modify settings to optimize comfort and support. Augmented Reality (AR): Augmented Reality is making waves in the automotive seats market by enhancing the user experience. By integrating AR technologies, manufacturers can provide interactive displays, personalized settings, and immersive experiences, thereby setting new benchmarks in user engagement and satisfaction. Collaborative Partnerships: Collaboration is becoming a cornerstone of innovation in the automotive seats market. Strategic partnerships between automotive OEMs, technology companies, and seat manufacturers are fostering cross-industry innovations, driving advancements, and accelerating market growth. Safety Innovations: Safety remains a top priority in the automotive seats market. Manufacturers are investing in developing advanced seatbelt technologies, integrating airbag systems, and designing crash-responsive seating solutions to enhance passenger safety and mitigate risks. Modular and Flexible Designs: Flexibility and customization are gaining prominence in the automotive seats market. Manufacturers are developing modular seating solutions that offer flexibility in design, configuration, and functionality, catering to diverse vehicle types and evolving consumer preferences.

Competitive intelligence and business strategy:

Competitive intelligence plays a pivotal role in shaping a robust business strategy, offering organizations a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. By meticulously gathering, analysing, and interpreting data on competitors, industry trends, and developments, businesses can gain a strategic advantage. This intelligence enables companies to identify key players in the market, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and discern emerging trends and consumer preferences.

Moreover, by evaluating competitors' product offerings, pricing strategies, and customer feedback, organizations can pinpoint market gaps and opportunities for differentiation. Additionally, a SWOT analysis aids in identifying internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats, guiding strategic decision-making. Furthermore, benchmarking performance metrics against competitors provides valuable insights for performance evaluation and improvement. Ultimately, integrating competitive intelligence into business strategy formulation empowers organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions, identify growth opportunities, mitigate risks, and maintain a competitive edge in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Key Players in the Automotive Seats Market:

Lear Corp

TS Tech Co Ltd

Adient Plc

Summit Auto Body Industry Co Ltd

NHK Spring Co Ltd

Magna International Inc

Bharat Seats Ltd

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co KG

Forvia

Toyota Boshoku Corp

Tachi-S Engineering USA Inc

Adient Plc: A global leader specializing in automotive seating solutions, Adient Plc is known for its innovative designs and advanced seating technologies tailored to enhance passenger comfort and safety.

Lear Corporation: Renowned for its cutting-edge automotive seating systems, Lear Corporation focuses on delivering superior comfort, durability, and innovative features that cater to the evolving demands of the automotive industry.

Faurecia: Faurecia stands out for its holistic approach to automotive seating, emphasizing sustainability, comfort, and advanced functionalities. The company's innovative seating solutions reflect its commitment to enhancing the overall driving experience.

Magna International Inc.: With a reputation for excellence, Magna International Inc. specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative automotive seating solutions that prioritize safety, comfort, and technological integration.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation: Toyota Boshoku Corporation is recognized for its high-quality automotive seating systems, focusing on durability, ergonomic design, and advanced features tailored to meet consumer preferences.

TS Tech Co., Ltd.: TS Tech Co., Ltd. is a prominent player known for its comprehensive range of automotive seating solutions, characterized by innovation, durability, and superior craftsmanship.

NHK Spring Co., Ltd.: NHK Spring Co., Ltd. specializes in producing automotive seating components renowned for their reliability, comfort, and advanced technological features, catering to diverse market segments.

Tachi-S Engineering USA Inc.: Tachi-S Engineering USA Inc. stands out for its innovative approach to automotive seating solutions, emphasizing comfort, safety, and cutting-edge design features tailored to meet consumer expectations.

Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls International plc is a global leader in automotive seating systems, focusing on delivering innovative solutions that prioritize comfort, safety, and technological integration.

Gentherm: Gentherm is recognized for its advanced automotive seating technologies, specializing in thermal management solutions that enhance passenger comfort, safety, and overall driving experience.

Automotive Seats Market Segmentation:

Material Type: Leather, Fabric, Synthetic Leather, Vinyl, Others (Mesh, Suede)

Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCVs, HCVs, Buses & Coaches, Others (Two & Three-wheelers)

Technology: Manual, Powered (Electric), Heated, Ventilated, Memory, Massage, Integrated Child Seats

Distribution Channel: OEMs, Aftermarket

End-User: Economy, Mid-Segment, Luxury Vehicles

Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, Latin America

Features: Safety (Airbags, Pre-tensioners), Comfort (Adjustability, Lumbar), Aesthetic (Stitching, Design), Technology (Electronics, Connectivity).



This segmentation aids stakeholders in grasping the multifaceted elements of the automotive seats market, facilitating informed decision-making aligned with specific needs and trends.

Future Prospects and Innovations:

In the evolving landscape of automotive seating, innovations are driving transformative changes. The integration of electric and autonomous technologies is reshaping smart seating systems, while sustainability initiatives propel eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes. Enhanced comfort features, such as adaptive seating and personalized ergonomics, are becoming paramount, complemented by AI-driven predictive adjustments based on user preferences and biometric data. Augmented Reality (AR) technologies are enhancing the user experience, and collaborative partnerships among automotive OEMs, tech innovators, and seat manufacturers are fostering advancements. Safety innovations, including advanced seatbelt technologies and airbag integration, remain crucial. Additionally, adaptive materials like shape-shifting foams are revolutionizing next-generation seating solutions for unparalleled comfort and functionality.

