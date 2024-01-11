Industry 4.0 Market Analysis and Growth Projection Report, 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Including ABB, Cisco, Cognex, Denso

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry 4.0 Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Industry 4.0 market size is expected to reach USD 627.59 billion by 2030. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors, facilitating seamless data integration, while the infusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is propelling predictive analytics and autonomous operations. Furthermore, the rising consumer spending on digitalization and cutting-edge factory solutions will increase demand for Industry 4.0 solutions.







The transition to Industry 4.0 requires a workforce with the necessary skills to operate and maintain advanced technologies. However, there is often a shortage of workers with expertise in data analytics, robotics, and cybersecurity. Businesses may need to invest in training and upskilling programs to ensure that their workforce can effectively leverage Industry 4.0 technologies. Implementing Industry 4.0 technologies often requires a significant upfront investment. The costs associated with acquiring and deploying advanced machinery, sensors, data analytics systems, and connectivity infrastructure can be substantial. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) may face financial constraints in adopting these technologies, limiting their ability to compete with more prominent industry players.



In the evolving market, the robotics and automation trend encompasses several transformative elements, including collaborative robots designed for safe human interaction and the integration of intelligent Robotic Process Automation (RPA) that streamlines repetitive tasks and processes. Advanced sensing and perception capabilities enable robots to interact more effectively with their environment, bolstering accuracy and adaptability. Furthermore, the infusion of AI and ML empowers robots to learn, adapt, and make real-time decisions, augmenting their problem-solving ability.



The North America regional market growth is driven by the need to address labor shortages and rising operational costs. Automation and robotics were integrated into manufacturing processes to perform repetitive tasks, reducing the reliance on manual labor. This shift not only improved efficiency but also enhanced workplace safety. With improved cost-effectiveness, regional manufacturers were better positioned to compete globally. IoT played a pivotal role by connecting devices and machinery to the internet, enabling real-time data collection and analysis. This data-driven approach allowed companies to monitor equipment performance, predict maintenance needs, and optimize production processes. The insights from IoT-powered analytics enhanced decision-making reduced downtime, and minimized resource wastage.



Industry 4.0 Market Report Highlights

Industry 4.0 marks the next phase of manufacturing digitization, driven by disruptive trends like connectivity, data, human-machine interaction, analytics, and robotics. It also includes the enhancement of manufacturing efficiency through the integration of technology and automation into both production and managerial workflows

The demand for IoT is increasing in most sectors, and the role played by solution providers and vendors is further contributing to its extravagant growth. Numerous initiatives at the industry level have been promoting and advertising IoT applications and their use cases

Industry 4.0 thrives on data collection and analysis. With the proliferation of sensors and connected devices, companies gather vast amounts of data that can be leveraged for informed decision-making

The consistent advancement of additive manufacturing technologies has led to heightened capabilities in terms of precision, speed, and scalability. Innovations in materials, printing techniques, and post-processing methods have collectively contributed to making 3D printing a feasible and effective solution across industries

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $146.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $627.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Industry 4.0 Market - Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of the Internet of Things

3.3.1.2 Rise in Demand for Quality, Automation, and Optimum Efficiency

3.3.1.3 Government Initiatives and Compliance to Support Digitization Transformation

3.3.1.4 Growth Trends Toward Additive Manufacturing

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 Security Concerns

3.3.2.2 Expensive Deployment Costs of Industrial Robots

3.3.3 Market Challenges

3.3.4 Market Opportunities

3.4 Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Porter's Analysis

3.4.2 Macroeconomic Analysis

3.5 Industry 4.0 Market - Technology Trends

3.5.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

3.5.2 Robotics & Automation

3.5.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML)

3.5.4 Big Data & Advanced Analytics

3.5.5 Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing)

3.5.6 Augmented Reality (VR) & Virtual Reality (VR)

3.5.7 Digital Twin & Simulation

3.5.8 Blockchain and Secure Data Exchange

3.6 Industry 4.0 Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Industry 4.0 Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Industry 4.0 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Component (USD Billion)

4.2.1 Hardware

4.2.2 Software

4.2.3 Services



Chapter 5 Industry 4.0 Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Industry 4.0 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Technology (USD Billion)

5.2.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

5.2.2 Robotics and Automation

5.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

5.2.4 Big Data and Advanced Analytics

5.2.5 Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing)

5.2.6 Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

5.2.7 Digital Twin and Simulation

5.2.8 Blockchain and Secure Data Exchange

5.2.9 Others



Chapter 6 Industry 4.0 Market: Industry Vertical Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Industry Vertical Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Industry 4.0 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Industry Vertical (USD Billion)

6.2.1 Manufacturing

6.2.2 Petrochemicals

6.2.3 Automotive

6.2.4 Energy and Utilities

6.2.5 Oil and Gas

6.2.6 Food & Beverages

6.2.7 Aerospace and Defense

6.2.8 Others



Chapter 7 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Industry 4.0 Market: Regional Outlook

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Middle East And Africa



Chapter 8 Industry 4.0 Market - Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 ABB Ltd.

8.1.2 Cisco System Inc.

8.1.3 Cognex Corporation

8.1.4 Denso Corporation

8.1.5 Emerson Electric

8.1.6 Fanuc Corporation

8.1.7 General Electric Company

8.1.8 Honeywell International Inc.

8.1.9 Intel Corporation

8.1.10 Johnson Controls International

8.1.11 Kuka Group

8.1.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.1.13 Rockwell Automation Inc.

8.1.14 Schneider Electric SE

8.1.15 Siemens AG

8.2 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.3 Company Categorization

8.4 Participant's Overview

8.5 Financial Performance

8.6 Product Benchmarking

8.7 Company Market Positioning

8.8 Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

8.9 Company Heat Map Analysis

8.10 Strategy Mapping

8.10.1 Expansion/divestiture

8.10.2 Mergers & Acquisition

8.10.3 Collaborations/partnerships

8.10.4 New Product Launches

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gggb5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment