Global Medical Cyclotron Market Outlook, 2023-2030: Cyclotron 19-24 MeV Segment Expected to Register the Highest CAGR of 12.1%

The global medical cyclotron market size is expected to reach USD 477.9 million by 2030, according to the report., registering a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cancer and surging demand for nuclear scans for accurate diagnosis are among the key factors stimulating the growth of the market. Apart from this, cost advantage over outsourced radioactive tracers and availability of technologically advanced diagnostic devices such as PET and SPECT are playing a pivotal role to escalate market growth.







Cancer is becoming the global pandemic as it causes one in eight deaths worldwide. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2012, there were about 14.1 million new cancer cases and 8.2 million deaths due to cancer. With continuous increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, the number of new cancer cases is anticipated to reach 21.7 million and result in 13 million deaths by 2030. Due to mounting cases of cancer, the need for accurate diagnostics is increasing, which is estimated to fuel the demand for medical cyclotrons.



Nuclear scans for diagnosis use a smaller amount of radioactive material. Nuclear tracers help to find the exact location of growing tumors. Technetium-99m (Tc-99m), strontium, thallium, gallium, and radioactive iodine are some of the radioactive materials used in diagnosis and treatment of tumor. Increase in acceptability of particle accelerators for manufacturing tracer material is projected to trigger the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Medical Cyclotron Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific held the leading share of about 50% in 2022, due to spiraling demand for nuclear scans, rising cancer prevalence, and increasing demand for cost-effective diagnosis.

Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

The cyclotron 19-24 MeV segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.1 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $209.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $477.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

