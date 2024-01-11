SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Roblox Corporation(RBLX) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Roblox Corporation ("Roblox" or the "Company") (NYSE: RBLX) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Roblox investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Roblox Class A common stock between March 10, 2021 and February 15, 2022, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/roblox-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=63120&wire=3

RBLX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Roblox platform had insufficient content controls and lacked user spending restrictions; (2) these inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (3) a material portion of Roblox’s bookings and revenue growth was due to these excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (4) fourth quarter 2021 and 2022 bookings would be negatively impacted by Roblox’s planned rollout of enhanced parental controls; and (5) based on the foregoing, the Company’s bookings and revenue growth was unsustainable throughout the class period.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Roblox during the relevant time frame, you have until January 26, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com