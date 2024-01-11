BitNest received regulatory approval to register as a cryptocurrency service provider in the United States

Denver, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 5, 2023, BitNest, the world's leading provider of crypto assets and blockchain infrastructure, announced that BitNest has registered as a cryptocurrency service provider in the United States and has received regulatory approval to comply with U.S. crypto asset legal requirements.

The legal entity established by BitNest in the United States allows BitNest to provide encryption products to U.S. customers. It also shows that BitNest attaches great importance to operating in compliance with local cryptocurrency-related regulations. The US regulatory approval is an important milestone in BitNest’s local development strategy, allowing BitNest to strengthen its local presence by opening offices and expanding its local team.

Cao, founder and CEO of BitNest, believes: “Clear and effective regulation is critical for the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. We are grateful to the U.S. government for maintaining complete transparency in defining and regulating local operations. BitNest has always kept users in mind At the forefront, through initiatives such as completing registrations in multiple countries and regions, users can be confident that we are one of the safest and most trustworthy platforms in the world."

Prior to this, BitNest registered as a "digital asset service provider" in Asia and other places in early October 2021, and obtained an operating license in Europe.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions, and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. Do your own research before making a financial decision related to any company or asset.