Park Aerospace Corp. Chairman and CEO to Speak at Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEWTON, Kan., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE – PKE) announced that Brian E. Shore, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. EST. Mr. Shore will participate in the Conference virtually. A live audio webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham134/pke/2057792. An archived replay will also be available at the same link for 90 calendar days.



The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 8:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at https://parkaerospace.com/needham-conference/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Needham Conference” on the “Shareholders” page.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere™) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

