AmeriCorps Partners with the Administration for Community Living to Increase Volunteer Opportunities

Washington, DC, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps and the US Administration for Community Living have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate development of collaborative activities to help modernize the way public and private non-profit organizations utilize volunteers – especially older adults and people with disabilities.

The goal of the Memorandum of Understanding is to expand the partnership to significantly increase the number of volunteers, including older adults and people with disabilities, engaged in service activities. The additional volunteers will help bolster the ability of Americans of all ages to live at home with the support they need and participate fully in society while also supporting communities in need throughout the United States.

“Older adults and people with disabilities are vital members of the communities they call home. Across America, they are volunteering for community organizations, helping children with schoolwork, delivering meals to neighbors and helping parents with childcare,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “It has never been more important to ensure older adults and people with disabilities are both served by and have ample opportunity to serve their community. They have the knowledge and life experience to change lives and enrich their own as well.”

“Across our nation, older adults volunteer almost two billion hours each year, providing over $56 billion in economic value, and people with disabilities also volunteer extensively in communities across the country,” said Alison Barkoff, who leads the Administration for Community Living. “We are excited to continue and grow our longstanding partnership with AmeriCorps. We look forward to collaborating to modernize the way we view and deploy volunteers – especially older adults and people with disabilities.”

Service and volunteer programs need to be proactive to ensure that everyone–including every interested older adult and disabled person–has the opportunity to serve and be active participants in community life. Volunteerism can also provide great opportunities to gain important work-based skills. Through this memorandum, AmeriCorps and Administration for Community Living will help ensure greater inclusion of older adults and people with disabilities in volunteer efforts.

###

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/Serve.

The Administration for Community Living was created around the fundamental principle that older adults and people of all ages with disabilities should be able to live where they choose, with the people they choose and with the ability to participate fully in their communities.

By funding services and supports provided primarily by networks of community-based organizations, and with investments in research, education and innovation, ACL helps make this principle a reality for millions of Americans. For more information visit ACL.gov.

