MOVE ‘EM OUT Supports Eight New Jersey Shore Towns' Lawsuit Against Economically Devastating Development of Atlantic Shore Turbines

LBI, Long Island, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVE ‘EM OUT the non-partisan, citizen-funded and operated New Jersey nonprofit organization, voices its concerns over the severe negative impacts of offshore wind turbine projects on New Jersey's renowned ocean and beaches, calling for immediate action from New Jersey State agencies and officials to reassess the planned Atlantic Shores project affecting the LBI Municipalities (Long Beach Township, Beach Haven, Ship Bottom, Barnegat Light, Surf City, Harvey Cedars, and Brigantine).

In December, Long Beach Township, Beach Haven, Ship Bottom, Surf City, Harvey Cedars, Barnegat Light, Brigantine and Ventnor City filed a lawsuit asking for an independent review of whether the massive Atlantic Shore wind turbine project violates the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Coastal Regulations.

The lawsuit filed by New Jersey law firm Pashman Stein Walder Hayden (read here), against The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) details the detrimental impacts of The Atlantic Shore Projects and direct call to action for a fair and impartial administrative hearing.

“This massive industrialization of the ocean will not only destroy the scenic view from our communities, but it will also destroy our local economies and much of our marine way of life,” said Long Beach Township Mayor Joseph Mancini. “We can’t count on the DEP to stand up to this immense pressure from the Governor’s Office and make an independent decision.”

The DEP Coastal Regulations prohibit development that threatens the “scenic view, and environment of the New Jersey Shore” and the state agency is expected to issue a ruling on Atlantic Shores this month. But mayors and local officials believe the DEP is too biased to make a fair and impartial decision because of immense pressure from Governor Phil Murphy and his administration.

Murphy has issued several Executive Orders in support of Atlantic Shores and has demanded swift approval of the project. DEP Commissioners are appointed by the Governor and cannot make an independent analysis according to the lawsuit.

The Atlantic Shores New Jersey wind farm project is planning to build 300 wind turbines, a mere 9 miles off New Jersey’s coast, with technology that is unproven and untested. Standing at over 1000 feet in height are comparable to the Empire State Building and as wide as a New York City block.

Atlantic Shores is also a joint venture between SHELL New Energies and EDF Renewables; this is project is being powered by foreign entities who are receiving large tax breaks from the U.S. federal government.

Adding to the urgency, is the recent economic collapse Ørsted’s Ocean Wind 1 and 2 projects, underlining the need for a careful and considered approach to renewable energy development in the state, particularly the Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind project.

The lawsuit was filed by the law firm, Pashman Stein Walder Hayden P.C.

Partner Frank Huttle III says the municipalities do not oppose development of offshore wind energy. “We are seeking a fair and impartial decision by the Court to ensure the public rights and interests are protected from an ill-conceived project that would have generational impacts,” Huttle said.

Attachments