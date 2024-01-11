GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

| Source: GENFIT S.A. GENFIT S.A.

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland) January 11, 2024 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023:

  • 147,812 shares
  • €530 615.28

During the second half of 2023, total trading was:

  • On the buy side: 1721,869 shares for a total amount of €5,726,529.19
  • On the sell side: 1697,197 shares for a total amount of €5,640,811.12

During this same period, the number of trades were:

  • On the buy side: 2,351
  • On the sell side: 2,016

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 27, 911 shares
  • €769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT has a growing and diversified pipeline with programs at various development stages. The Company’s area of focus is Acute on Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF). Its ACLF franchise consists of five assets in development: VS-01, NTZ, SRT-015, CLM-022 and VS-02-HE. These are all based on differentiated mechanisms of action leveraging complementary pathways. Other assets target other life-threatening disease indications such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) and Urea Cycle Disorders (UCD)/Organic Acidemias (OA). GENFIT’s track record in bringing early-stage assets with high potential to late development and pre-commercialization stages is highlighted in the successful 52-week Phase 3 ELATIVE® trial evaluating elafibranor in PBC. Beyond therapeutics, GENFIT’s pipeline also includes a diagnostic franchise focused on Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) previously known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and ammonia. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, IPSEN became one of GENFIT’s largest shareholders and holds 8% of the company’s share capital. For more information, visit www.genfit.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, in relation to GENFIT’s research and development programs. The use of certain words, including “believe”, “potential,” “expect”, “target”, “may” and “will” and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to safety of drug candidates, cost of, progression of, and results from, our ongoing and planned clinical trials, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide, of our drug and diagnostic candidates, potential commercial success of elafibranor if approved, exchange rate fluctuations, our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 “Main Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company’s 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 18, 2023, which is available on the Company’s website (www.genfit.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 18, 2023 and subsequent filings and reports filed with the AMF or SEC, including the Half-Year Business and Financial Report at June 30, 2023 or otherwise made public, by the Company. In addition, even if the Company’s results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

GENFIT | Investors

Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 | investors@genfit.com

GENFIT | Media

Stephanie Boyer – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com

APPENDIX
H2 2023

 

 

 

 		       
 Buy sideSell side
DateNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded amounts in EURNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded amounts in EUR
TOTAL2 3511 721 8695 726 529,192 0161 697 1975 640 811,12
03/07/202390119123417 548,7564113328399 399,60
04/07/20236191000328 009,504262066224 907,32
05/07/20236091863329 731,214993674338 505,05
06/07/20233656000203 217,28162599995 160,50
07/07/202310750126 953,642334730126 346,35
10/07/202315900132 973,72231750164 973,69
11/07/20235450116 721,2217919134 363,59
12/07/2023151036137 937,0118910133 486,22
13/07/202336388414 279,9915626723 244,18
14/07/202315748227 404,557472217 378,47
17/07/20238530419 425,2610576121 225,66
18/07/20236298110 939,7015464417 150,94
19/07/202320497918 285,58715165 611,70
20/07/202310918133 114,494280110 153,68
21/07/202310500117 866,074500118 003,60
24/07/2023141100139 241,4515800128 728,63
25/07/2023181331146 865,107600121 198,59
26/07/2023211269144 345,0211800128 203,53
27/07/2023111000134 643,4613600120 913,42
28/07/2023201800160 993,5112600220 416,88
31/07/202381000133 533,45720036 750,25
01/08/202310500116 873,32161100137 473,26
02/08/2023211360545 217,718560518 714,87
03/08/20234400113 193,306602220 123,66
04/08/2023113,3516798027 073,03
07/08/2023113,415700124 263,44
08/08/2023113,4411700124 433,42
09/08/2023410013 463,4835011 738,48
10/08/2023318016 135,486400113 718,51
11/08/20235400114 103,53251690160 314,09
14/08/2023310013 453,46113,46
15/08/202310300210 212,3533601 256,40
16/08/2023823007 709,51113,37
17/08/2023113,31620016 673,31
18/08/20238531817 579,396536117 784,10
21/08/2023111018433 277,24422917 422,91
22/08/2023201100135 043,2512996133 110,07
23/08/202310700122 083,18191200138 595,70
24/08/2023191400144 713,1716758424 628,81
25/08/2023527158 592,2713800525 609,76
28/08/2023113,2161441446 640,97
29/08/20234450114 898,31141500149 996,98
30/08/202317900229 639,09615015 058,35
31/08/2023215004 875,05730019 865,79
01/09/2023415014 968,33315014 998,33
04/09/202319900229 616,5813450114 973,30
05/09/202317599919 429,26730009 787,47
06/09/2023211428745 364,0810500115 953,19
07/09/202310992833 675,084241594142 039,35
08/09/2023201720061 385,25121720162 568,64
11/09/2023151135043 256,1016935036 214,98
12/09/2023121046738 788,82520287 606,89
13/09/202316800129 173,65141000136 948,69
14/09/202315900133 113,7812700125 833,76
15/09/202316700125 493,65320017 343,67
18/09/202320950133 486,65113,63
19/09/202381155739 525,06113,49
20/09/202359043 118,7991000134 765,98
21/09/2023141984267 125,09519606 869,78
22/09/2023281711754 700,9762995895 766,14
25/09/2023101400143 463,3023581 159,92
26/09/2023192000159 993,005168644218 896,11
27/09/2023251500146 715,36113,21
28/09/2023161684651 983,05313184898 878,80
29/09/202317861726 973,54191199937 631,74
02/10/2023371988061 440,3318649620 281,23
03/10/20239800123 882,99727218 297,47
04/10/2023112,93112,93
05/10/2023231872055 269,68212000159 297,96
06/10/2023201000129 502,95362400171 203,05
09/10/2023191400142 443,05341504445 998,38
10/10/2023422210166 413,95472600278 445,95
11/10/202320854727 024,76281725253 928,89
12/10/2023111021131 938,377500115 683,14
13/10/2023411644150 597,679603518 583,39
16/10/20238600118 183,0314796724 289,47
17/10/2023261424643 329,07281403442 858,85
18/10/2023321329340 352,908787824 076,59
19/10/2023432790181 730,12201024730 137,55
20/10/20237539615 484,31151029229 964,54
23/10/2023722026 419,84722026 466,68
24/10/2023301453044 109,16231961259 457,90
25/10/2023341947357 263,6711718421 076,56
26/10/2023131000029 040,00141481843 434,37
27/10/2023431256137 911,23211341340 738,37
30/10/2023151706551 278,1111800124 133,02
31/10/20238400212 165,969800124 352,96
01/11/2023221777653 512,6918884726 791,72
02/11/2023262550178 420,423840987126 130,11
03/11/2023211179436 925,24272738086 190,87
06/11/2023261727353 180,637408012 537,47
07/11/20238481714 813,33151801056 002,28
08/11/2023421576 772,98328458 990,17
09/11/202315751223 658,444432668104 008,05
10/11/2023412952090 918,06111087633 474,48
13/11/2023113,08181531348 576,66
14/11/20235941127132 912,59712645986 146,54
15/11/2023492776686 897,86141276640 228,35
16/11/202322826325 391,2111618319 158,83
17/11/2023271442744 149,51161134234 912,72
20/11/2023316245 088,56141481246 415,33
21/11/2023271438544 637,52313624 208,63
22/11/2023720226 206,0466682 062,61
23/11/202320913427 505,852190575,68
24/11/2023331966459 441,72111896257 887,76
27/11/202317626918 744,18823056 932,26
28/11/202313888426 497,6012883226 533,98
29/11/202317990529 557,3110492114 809,36
30/11/20239989929 623,95692989990 496,80
01/12/202313974429 170,137670820 159,69
04/12/202322933227 988,07261922458 211,62
05/12/202314643919 131,3010533215 972,17
06/12/202313824224 183,76151399341 480,57
07/12/20237685520 627,172535355109 064,16
08/12/2023361800157 693,023133001105 578,78
11/12/202310850127 695,75151363144 908,69
12/12/2023331552053 221,96211866363 337,74
13/12/202322827428 875,68251150140 148,15
14/12/2023211000136 406,0417600121 868,54
15/12/202312600121 778,599378713 772,49
18/12/2023221250146 991,1315871532 859,38
19/12/20233431865115 748,98171919070 395,44
20/12/2023151860666 111,4061016036 298,02
21/12/20234342128144 507,04151955867 147,31
22/12/2023251493150 798,40201922266 259,39
27/12/20232731000109 565,473340468143 914,73
28/12/2023121240144 612,10121203743 542,28
29/12/20232946000164 321,20181698461 240,40

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com

Attachment


Attachments

GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial