GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland) January 11, 2024 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.



Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023:

147,812 shares

€530 615.28

During the second half of 2023, total trading was:

On the buy side: 1721,869 shares for a total amount of €5,726,529.19

On the sell side: 1697,197 shares for a total amount of €5,640,811.12

During this same period, the number of trades were:

On the buy side: 2,351

On the sell side: 2,016

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

27, 911 shares

€769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT has a growing and diversified pipeline with programs at various development stages. The Company’s area of focus is Acute on Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF). Its ACLF franchise consists of five assets in development: VS-01, NTZ, SRT-015, CLM-022 and VS-02-HE. These are all based on differentiated mechanisms of action leveraging complementary pathways. Other assets target other life-threatening disease indications such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) and Urea Cycle Disorders (UCD)/Organic Acidemias (OA). GENFIT’s track record in bringing early-stage assets with high potential to late development and pre-commercialization stages is highlighted in the successful 52-week Phase 3 ELATIVE® trial evaluating elafibranor in PBC. Beyond therapeutics, GENFIT’s pipeline also includes a diagnostic franchise focused on Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) previously known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and ammonia. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, IPSEN became one of GENFIT’s largest shareholders and holds 8% of the company’s share capital. For more information, visit www.genfit.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

