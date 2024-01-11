Rush Street Interactive to Participate at the Needham Growth Conference

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas, today announced that Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer, and Kyle Sauers, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Needham’s Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Access to the video webcast of the presentation in listen-only mode will be available through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.rushstreetinteractive.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2023 EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Contacts

Media:

Lisa Johnson

(609) 788-8548

lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com

Investors:

ir@rushstreetinteractive.com