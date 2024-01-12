Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening at Centre Cottages in Kirkland, Washington

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Dewberry model home at Centre Cottages , an exclusive new home community in the Rose Hill neighborhood of Kirkland, Washington. The model home is now open for tours at 10352 135th Cir NE in Kirkland. The public is invited to attend a grand opening event to be held at the community on Saturday, January 13 from noon – 4pm PT.

Centre Cottages is a boutique community of just 33 luxury two-story homes featuring contemporary and modern farmhouse architecture. The homes range from 1,000 to 1,492+ square feet, with 2 to 3 bedrooms and 2 to 3 bathrooms. Each home features a petite personal garden area, and the Homeowners Association provides landscaping for fully maintained yards and common green spaces. Walking paths weave through the community and connect to the nearby regional trail system. Homes are priced from the low $900,000s.





"With the grand opening of our professionally decorated Dewberry model home at Centre Cottages, home buyers have the opportunity to experience the luxury, comfort, and unique design elements that set these Toll Brothers homes apart," said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Washington and Oregon. "Centre Cottages is an idyllic community that combines the best of modern architecture with the charm of classic cottage-style homes."

Set in the highly sought-after Rose Hill area, Centre Cottages offers residents a central location with nearby dining options, world-class shopping, and recreation. The community is conveniently located near major employment centers, including Microsoft and Google, providing an easy commute for residents. Children living in Centre Cottages will attend Rose Hill Elementary, Rose Hill Middle, and Lake Washington High Schools in the acclaimed Lake Washington School District.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Kirkland Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are also available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this year or in early 2025. For more information on Centre Cottages, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (844) 845-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/WA .





