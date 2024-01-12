Demand for Storage Water Heater Market Are Driven by a Growing Need for Convenient Hot Water Solutions in Homes, Workplaces, and Public Buildings, Reach at US$ 34,917.2 Million by 2034 | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The net revenue generated by the global storage water heater market in 2023 was nearly US$ 19,013.7 million. Over the next ten years, the storage water heater industry is expected to surge at 5.8% CAGR, concluding at a valuation of US$ 34,917.2 million by 2034. Projected to Reach at a US$ 19,869.3 million in 2024.



Storage water heaters have gained a lot of traction in recent years because of their capacity to offer hot water conveniently in homes, workplaces, and public buildings. Moreover, rising affluence in developing economies has surged the demand for secondary household appliances, including electric storage water heaters.

“Leading water heater brands have established themselves as industry pioneers by embracing recent technology improvements and providing smart and sophisticated storage water heaters. New players can capitalize on the growing demand for dependable small storage water heaters customized to customers' unique requirements and price range," says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights

Key Takeaways from the Global Storage Water Heater Market Study Report

The use of storage water heaters is greater in the United States, and during the projected years, the sales are predicted to rise at 4.1% CAGR .

is greater in the United States, and during the projected years, the sales are predicted to rise at . China follows the United States in production and sales of storage water heaters, and it is expected to witness 5.9% during the projected years.

The market in Australia is expected to follow a lucrative growth rate of 6.7% between 2024 and 2034.

The demand for storage water heaters in India is at its peak, and it is expected to grow further by 7.7% through 2034.

Competitive Landscape for Storage Water Heater Market Players

The industrial landscape for storage water heaters is highly competitive, with many global as well as regional manufacturers operating at different levels of the overall market.

The market dynamics are going to be influenced significantly in the coming days owing to emerging technological advancements to provide safe and efficient storage water heating systems.

Recent Developments by the Storage Water Heater Manufacturers

In December 2022, Havells India Ltd. premiered a new line of ‘unconventionally beautiful’ storage water heaters, Otto and Orizzonte, in India. Otto has a unique circular shape, LED light indicators, and a temperature-adjusting control for adapted heating. The two models are expected to enhance Havell's portfolio with an AC-type space-saving design, energy-saving settings, and timer mode to regulate the heating duration. Moreover, the integration of digital thermometer display, wireless remote controller, and feather touch control panel are anticipated to popularize the brand in the retail market.

In April 2023, LG Electronics USA released the highly anticipated LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater to assist homeowners in minimizing energy consumption expenses and carbon emissions. With a remarkable Uniform Energy Factor of 3.75 UEF, this ENERGY STAR-certified inverter heat pump water heater is intended for environmentally conscious customers. This new energy-efficient storage water heater solution combines its heat pump technology with sophisticated smart control systems from LG. The UEF rating is higher than typical gas and electric resistance water heaters and saves up to 70 % compared to conventional storage water heaters.

Storage Water Heater Market Report Scope:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2024) US$ 19,869.3 million Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 34,917.2 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 5.8 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million or billion for Value and Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, and South Africa Key Segments Covered By Capacity, By Energy Source, By End Use Application and By Region Key Companies Profiled Havells India Ltd. Hubbell Heaters Saudi Ceramics Company Linuo Ritter International Co., Ltd. Jaquar India Viessmann Vaillant Nihon Itomic Co., Ltd. Atlantic A.O. Smith Ariston Holding N.V. Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd. Bradford White Corporation, USA Haier Inc. Rheem Manufacturing Company Whirlpool Corporation Rinnai America Corporation State Industries Ferroli S.p.A Essency

Hubbell Heaters

Saudi Ceramics Company

Linuo Ritter International Co., Ltd.

Jaquar India

Viessmann

Vaillant

Nihon Itomic Co., Ltd.

Atlantic

A.O. Smith

Ariston Holding N.V.

Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd.

Bradford White Corporation, USA

Haier Inc.

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Whirlpool Corporation

Rinnai America Corporation

State Industries

Ferroli S.p.A

Essency

Key Segments Covered by Storage Water Heater Industry Survey Report

By Capacity:

Less than 30 liters

30 liters to 100 liters

100 liters to 250 liters

250 liters to 400 liters

More than 400 liters



By Energy Source:

Electric

Gas

By End Use Application:

Residential

Commercial College or University Offices Government or Military Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Authored by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

