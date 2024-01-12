Flash News: OKX to Support Optimism Mainnet Upgrade for Faster, Cheaper Transactions

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 11, 2024.



OKX today announced support of the Optimism network's mainnet upgrade, which will bring faster and cheaper transactions for users.

The Optimism network upgrade and hard fork improves network speed and lower gas fees.

Deposits and withdrawals of OP tokens and tokens belonging to its network will be suspended at 3:00 pm UTC on January 11, 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

OKX will resume deposits and withdrawals for impacted tokens on the OP network once the upgraded OP network is stable.

Please note:

The trading of OP tokens and tokens belonging to the OP networks won’t be affected during this network upgrade. Please be aware of the risks associated with the spot, margin, and derivatives trading of these tokens, and make sure you increase your margin to lower your risk.

Users don’t need to do anything if you hold any OP tokens and tokens belonging to the OP network in your account. OKX will handle all technical requirements involved.

OKX is committed to supporting network upgrades that improve the Optimism ecosystem for our users. This mainnet upgrade will bring faster transactions and lower fees, allowing for a better trading and DeFi experience.

For more details on the network upgrade, please visit: https://docs.optimism.io/builders/node-operators/network-upgrades/overview#activations

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

