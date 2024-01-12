ENDEAVOUR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Endeavour Mining plc on Behalf of Endeavour Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Endeavour Mining plc (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (OTC: EDVMF) on behalf of Endeavour stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Endeavour has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On January 4, 2024, Endeavour’s Board of Directors announced the termination of Endeavour’s President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Sebastien de Montessus, following the Board’s investigation “into an irregular payment instruction issued by him in relation to an asset disposal.” The Board stated that it had become aware of a $5.9 million payment instruction in connection with a review of acquisitions and disposals and that de Montessus had been terminated for serious misconduct with “immediate effect.”

On this news, Endeavour’s stock price fell $2.20 per share, or 10.14%, to close at $19.50 per share on January 4, 2024.

