ONEflight International Earns WYVERN's Prestigious SMS Level 2 Certification for Operational Excellence!

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, a leader in the private jet travel industry, proudly announces its achievement of operational excellence through the validation of its Safety Management System (SMS) to an SMS Level 2 by WYVERN , a global authority in aviation safety and risk management.



The recognition follows a comprehensive on-site audit conducted by WYVERN, which thoroughly assessed ONEflight International's commitment to the highest safety standards and operational efficiency.

“We are pleased to report that ONEflight International has successfully demonstrated compliance with the stringent WYVERN SMS Standard, earning them the esteemed SMS Level 2 certification.

We extend our sincere congratulations to ONEflight International for this remarkable achievement. The SMS Level 2 certification reflects the company's unwavering dedication to safety and operational excellence.

ONEflight International has demonstrated a commitment to the highest industry standards, setting an example for the entire aviation community," said Andrew Day, Senior Vice President, Operations at WYVERN.

"We are honored to receive the SMS Level 2 certification from WYVERN, a globally recognized authority in aviation safety. This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication to upholding the highest standards in safety and operational excellence," said Ferren Rajput, CEO at ONEflight International.

ONEflight International remains committed to providing its members with the utmost attention to safety, and the SMS Level 2 certification reinforces their position as a leader in the private aviation industry.

About ONEflight International: ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit , its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with access to a fleet of diverse aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking.

ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN, you just need to FLY .

Visit ONEflight.net for more information.

About WYVERN: WYVERN is a global leader in aviation safety and risk management, providing services that help organizations achieve the highest standards of safety and operational excellence. With a focus on the aviation industry, WYVERN offers comprehensive safety audits, risk assessments, and certification services, empowering aviation professionals to enhance safety protocols and elevate operational performance.

