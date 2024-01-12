Hydrolyzed Plant Protein Market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 3,978.1 million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, the global hydrolyzed plant protein market is poised to reach a valuation worth US$ 2,456.2 million. During the forecast period, the demand is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 4.9% and hence reach a sum of US$ 3,978.1 million by the end of 2034.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9558

Growing consumer preference for plant-based diets, increased health consciousness, ethical manufacturing methods, technological advancements, and strategic alliances among industry leaders are driving the global market for hydrolyzed plant protein. These factors are also contributing to the market's robust growth, which is being driven by concerns about nutrition and the environment.

Companies in the market for hydrolyzed plant protein may profit from the increasing demand in plant-based goods by diversifying into areas including food, drink, and nutritional supplements. Innovation, environmentally friendly sourcing, and smart partnerships present opportunities to satisfy changing customer demands for better-for-the-environment products.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3,978.1 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2019, the global hydrolyzed plant protein market was estimated at US$ 1,987.9 million.

The North America hydrolyzed plant protein market is expected to rise to 23.7% market share by 2024.

East Asia is expected to have reached 23.7% of the global market by 2024.

In 2024, the market in the United States is estimated to be worth US$ 454.7 million.

The China market for hydrolyzed plant protein is anticipated to be worth US$ 425.0 million in 2024.

In 2024, the dry powder segment is expected to account for 65.21% of the global market.

The soy segment is expected to reach a market share of 33.21% by 2024.



“Growing consumer demand for plant-based substitutes, increasing health and sustainability consciousness, innovative manufacturing processes, and strategic partnerships among significant players are driving the global market for hydrolyzed plant protein. It is also fostering a thriving environment for nutrient-dense and sustainable protein sources,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in this Report:

Kerry Inc.

Tate & Lyle

Cargill Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Roquette Frères

Griffith Foods Inc.

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Aarkay Food Products Ltd

ASTRON LIMITED

Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations with manufacturers as well as retailers help these companies to expand their global reach by entering new markets. Incorporating innovative marketing methods, such as highlighting health and environmental advantages, improves their market position even further. In general, these key companies are embracing sustainability, innovation, and strategic alliances in order to generate profitability and position themselves as leaders in the dynamically expanding global hydrolyzed plant protein market.

Hydrolyzed plant protein startups are attempting to disrupt the market by concentrating on sustainable and novel manufacturing methods. They target developing plant-based protein alternatives with increased nutritional profiles, responding to customer demand for healthier and more environmentally friendly solutions, and prioritizing scalability and cost-effectiveness.

Key Developments

In 2022, Kerry launched its fully renovated factory in Rome, Georgia. As part of Kerry's Beyond the Horizon sustainability strategy, the firm has focused sustainability measures throughout the whole site. This involves using 100% renewable electricity, sending no waste to landfill, obtaining supplies in bulk, procuring locally whenever feasible, and making liberal use of energy-efficient equipment.

In 2023, Cargill Incorporated announced the opening of its first Cocoa Development Center in Asia-Pacific. The Gresik, Indonesia-based center is intended to stimulate innovation and sustainability within the cocoa sector by leveraging local resources and consumer insights to produce products that appeal to the different preferences of Asian consumers. The historical backdrop of cocoa in Southeast Asia adds to the significance of the center's establishment. With the ability to compete with the best cocoa in the world, the cocoa crop has since flourished in the area.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9558

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the global hydrolyzed plant protein market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the hydrolyzed plant protein market, the market is segmented on the basis of form (dry powder, liquid), source (soy, wheat, rice, pea, others) and region (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Corn Hydrolysate Market: The Corn Hydrolysate market is expected to grow at an 5.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: The global hydrolyzed collagen market is currently valued at US$ 1.09 billion and is anticipated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach US$ 2.34 billion by the end of 2032.

Soy Protein Hydrolysate Market: The global soy protein hydrolysate market is valued at US$ 1.11 billion in 2023 and is estimated to end up at US$ 1.83 billion by 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Fact.MR is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. Fact.MR's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at Fact.MR continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog