Societe Generale Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, Major ICT Contracts

This report provides insight into Societe Generale's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



Societe Generale is a financial services group headquartered in France. The group's operations include retail banking, private banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, securities services, and credit. The French Retail Banking division includes Societe Generale, Boursorama Banque, and Credit du Nord. The International Retail Banking division offers financial services to corporates in Russia, Africa, and Eastern and Central Europe.

The Global Banking arm offers integrated financial solutions and expertise in key international markets. Societe Generale's product offerings include savings accounts, insurance, payment cards, deposits, financing, equities, fixed income and currencies, and alternative investments. The group operates through a network of branch and representative offices and online portals that cater to individuals, commercial organizations, SMEs, high net worth individuals, and wealthy family clients. Societe Generale operates in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.



Scope

Societe Generale is leveraging data and AI to enhance processes, personalize customer experiences, and improve decision-making. It aims to become a data-driven bank, with capabilities such as building a comprehensive group data, utilizing real-time indicators, and deploying predictive machine learning (ML) for customer personalization and automation.

Societe Generale is actively collaborating with digital trade finance platforms and fintechs to drive digital transformation. For instance, the company partnered with the Komgo digital trade finance platform to streamline operations by facilitating straight-through processing.

Societe Generale implemented the Human-Centered Design center of excellence with the objective of leveraging its employees' skills in design thinking and prototyping. The intention is to build products and services that optimize the experiences of both internal staff and customers.

Societe Generale is adopting open banking strategy to meet evolving client expectations. This involves partnering with innovative entities and using application programming interfaces (APIs) to open up its IT systems, ensuring security, compliance, and regulations are upheld.

