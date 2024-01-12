Global Dashboard Camera Market Analysis 2023-2030 - A $7.64 Billion by 2030 - Comprehensive Analysis of Emerging Trends, Regional Growth, and Technological Innovations

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dashboard Camera Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Basic, Advanced, and Smart), Product, Video Quality, Application, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dashboard camera market size is expected to reach USD 7.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to an increasing adoption of dashboard cameras in automobiles worldwide. This technology is being incorporated in several commercial as well as personal vehicle dashboards, as it empowers the driver to take control of the vehicle's security and enables them to record incidents such as collisions, theft, and vandalism.







Rising awareness about in-car safety, along with favorable government initiatives, is expected to drive the global market over the forecast period. Law enforcement agencies traditionally used dashboard cameras and car DVRs across the world. Nevertheless, as per the recent trends, they are increasingly installed in both passenger and commercial vehicles. The surge number of fraudulent insurance claims and medical compensation by means of fake car accidents has been a crucial factor in boosting the adoption of dashcams in vehicles, prompted by insurance companies. Insurance companies have now started accepting camera footage to resolve disputes regarding insurance claims. Also, insurance companies in some countries, such as the U.K. and Japan, are offering discounts on insurance premiums for installing a camera in a vehicle.



Dashcams are switched on in the driving mode and parking autonomously and, therefore, can record the incidents automatically. However, recording any unauthorized movement in or near the parked vehicle tends to drain the vehicle's external battery due to the continuous use of dashcams. This has prompted the development of energy-efficient dashcams that help in overcoming such challenges. Several energy-efficient dash cams offer enhanced features, such as timer and voltage cut-off functions, that enable automatic turning off the camera and voltage drop below the cut-off value.



Dashboard cameras are gaining popularity in commercial fleets after being popularized in police vehicles. The businesses are promoting the installation of cameras and considering the many advantages they offer. By gathering important data in the event of hit-and-runs, accidents, traffic infractions, and insurance fraud, these cameras can aid in reducing rising insurance costs and aiding law enforcement agencies to resolve cases quickly by offering recordings as evidence.



The owners of commercial fleets can keep an eye on every driver and vehicle's activities though dashcams. For instance, an AI dashcam developed by Verizon enables sending real-time alerts to vehicle fleet owners, which helps them to monitor the vehicle's location. Also, owing to the installation of a dashcam in each vehicle, fleet owners can monitor driver behavior in real-time. This allows them to identify any risky driving habits and provide feedback to help improve their performance on the road. Additionally, dashcams can help protect drivers from false claims of misconduct or accidents, as they provide an objective record of what happened. Moreover, some cameras relate to other complementary technologies, such as telematics and recorders. These devices are gaining wide acceptance, as they are inexpensive, simple to operate, and easy to install.



Dashboard Camera Market Report Highlights

The demand for 2-channel dash cams worldwide is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to their capability of recording from the front as well as the inside of the vehicle. Prominent players are now concentrating on enhancing the convenience and user-friendliness of car DVRs by incorporating additional features, such as the inclusion of night vision cameras, high-endurance battery life, and expandable storage capacity in their offerings

Advanced dashboard cameras come with Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS support, and parking motion detection. These features are expected to drive the demand for advanced dashboard cameras over the forecast period

The market has seen a significant increase in demand for high-quality video recording. Full HD and 4K video quality have become the new standard, as drivers and fleet owners seek to capture clear and detailed footage for safety, security, and legal purposes

As the demand for high-quality video recording increases, more drivers are investing in cameras that can capture Full HD and 4K video for safety, security, and legal purposes. This has led to the growth of the market in the personal application sector

The market is experiencing growth in the in-store distribution channel, as more retailers stock these devices due to increasing demand from consumers. This trend is expected to continue as dash cameras become more popular for their safety benefits and ability to capture evidence in the event of an accident

Asia-Pacific market has experienced exponential growth fueled by the demand for advanced driver assistance functionalities, such as seamless wireless connectivity, lane departure warning systems, blind-spot detection, and collision avoidance systems

Companies such as Garmin Ltd., DigiLife Technologies Co. Ltd., Cobra Electronics Corporation, Pittasoft Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Corporation, among others, are focusing on enhancing the user-friendliness and convenience of dashboard cameras by incorporating additional features such as expandable storage capacity.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Dashboard Camera Market Snapshot

2.2 Dashboard Camera - Segment Snapshot (1/2)

2.3 Dashboard Camera - Segment Snapshot (2/2)

2.4 Dashboard Camera - Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Dashboard Camera Market - Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.4 Industry Analysis Tools

3.5 Dashboard Camera Market Structure Analysis

3.6 Impact of Automotive Camera Deployment on Autonomous Driving

3.7 Dashboard Camera Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Dashboard Camera Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Dashboard Camera Market Estimates & Forecast, By Technology (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

4.2.1 Basic

4.2.2 Advanced

4.2.3 Smart



Chapter 5 Dashboard Camera Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Dashboard Camera Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

5.2.1 1-Channel

5.2.2 2-Channel

5.2.3 Rear View



Chapter 6 Dashboard Camera Market: Video Quality Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Video Quality Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Dashboard Camera Market Estimates & Forecast, By Video Quality (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

6.2.1 Sd & Hd

6.2.2 Full Hd & 4k



Chapter 7 Dashboard Camera Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2 Dashboard Camera Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

7.2.1 Commercial Vehicles

7.2.2 Personal Vehicles



Chapter 8 Dashboard Camera Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.2 Dashboard Camera Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

8.2.1 Online

8.2.2 In-Store



Chapter 9 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 10 Dashboard Camera Market - Competitive Landscape

10.1 Key Market Participants

Abeo Company Co. Ltd.

Amcrest Technologies

Cnslink Co. Ltd.

Cobra Electronics Corporation

Dod Tec

Finedigital Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Digilife Technologies Co. Ltd.

Lukas Dash Cam

Panasonic Corporation

Pittasoft Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Zhixinsheng Electronic Co. Ltd.

Steelmate Co. Ltd.

Tourmate

Watchguard Video

Waylens Inc.

Nexar Inc.

10.2 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.3 Company Categorization

10.4 Participant's Overview

10.5 Financial Performance

10.6 Product Benchmarking

10.7 Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

10.8 Company Heat Map Analysis

10.9 Strategy Mapping



