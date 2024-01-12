Global Nonwovens Market to Witness Growth to $63.1 Billion by 2027, Driven by Consumer and Medical Product Demand

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nonwovens Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive study has been released, examining the global nonwovens market and projecting a significant growth trajectory. The new research anticipates a 3.1% yearly increase in demand for nonwovens, reaching 14.1 million metric tons by 2027. The market value is expected to ascend by 3.4% per annum to $63.1 billion, fueled by rising living standards and expanding manufacturing activities across various sectors.

High Growth in Personal Hygiene and Medical Products

Personal hygiene products remain the most substantial market for nonwovens with particular focus on diapers and adult incontinence products.

An aging global population is contributing to robust demand for adult incontinence products.

The expanded need for medical masks during the pandemic exemplifies the responsiveness of nonwovens to emergent global health requirements.

Regional Market Dynamics and Consumer Preferences

The Asia/Pacific region is poised for the largest growth, projected to account for half of the global market by 2027.

Consumer preferences are shifting due to demographic changes, with a declining birth rate affecting demand for infant-related products, particularly in China.

Western countries display a demand for value-added, higher-end nonwovens due to market maturity.

Adapting to Market Volatility

The study notes the pandemic-induced challenges such as supply chain disruptions and the rapid surge in demand for meltblown nonwovens. Producers are now adapting to overcapacity issues by diversifying applications and enhancing material performance.

Competitive Material Landscape

The research underscores the versatility of nonwovens and their competitive edge over alternative materials based on cost and functionality:

Nonwovens offer lower production costs and disposability, not possible with traditional woven textiles.

The engineered performance of nonwovens makes them a preference over paper products in strength, durability, and softness.

Innovative Applications Drive Future Growth



As nonwovens continue to replace traditional materials in various innovative applications, these fabrics are expected to find new avenues in consumer goods, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The adaptability and evolving technology behind nonwovens position them for ongoing global market expansion.

This latest market analysis delves into comprehensive statistical perspectives, demographic influences, and competitive material considerations shaping the future of nonwovens. The research serves as an indispensable resource for industry stakeholders seeking to understand the nuanced dynamics of this evolving market.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Short-Term Analysis

Economic Forecast

Short-Term Nonwoven Industry Trends

3. Overview

Study Scope

Historical Market Trends

Supply & Demand

Demand by Region

Production by Region

Capacity Additions

International Trade

Value, Pricing, & Product Mix

Market Value

Pricing Patterns & Impact of Inflation

Demand by Application (Disposable vs Durable Nonwovens)

4. Factors Impacting Nonwovens Demand

Population Growth & Disposable Income

Developed versus Developing Markets

Competitive Materials

Regulations & Standards

Sustainability Initiatives

Nonwovens Producers

End Users

New Product Development

5. Applications

Disposable Nonwovens

Durable Nonwovens

6. Web Formation Processes

Demand by Web Formation Process

Spunbond Nonwovens

Meltblown Nonwovens

Carded

Wetlaid

Airlaid

7. Markets

Demand by Market

Personal Hygiene

Wipes

Medical/Surgical

Filtration

Construction

Motor Vehicles

Other Markets

