Liquid Biopsy Market Evaluation: New Research Unveils Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2028

Liquid biopsies have emerged as a minimally invasive diagnostic tool, analyzing tumor-derived materials circulating in biological fluids to offer valuable information for cancer diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. While tissue biopsies and imaging techniques remain standard in solid tumor diagnosis, liquid biopsies present an alternative or complementary approach, addressing some of the limitations and risks associated with traditional methods.
The liquid biopsy market is experiencing significant changes, and The Worldwide Market for Liquid Biopsy, 6th Edition provides an in-depth assessment of the market opportunity from 2023 to 2028. It covers various aspects, including market segmentation by region, different types of liquid biopsy (CTC-based, ctDNA-based, EV and Exosome-based, Multi-Analyte-based, and Other Analytes), and cancer types.
Key applications of liquid biopsy testing in clinical oncology include:
1. Early Detection and Diagnosis/Screening:
- Identifying cancer at an early stage.
2. Alternative Testing Method:
- When tissue biopsy is challenging or impossible.
- When the primary site of metastatic disease is unknown.
3. Therapy Personalization and Monitoring:
- Molecular characterization to select optimal therapy.
- Monitoring treatment efficacy and adjusting therapy in case of resistance.
4. Disease Monitoring:
- Observing disease progression, tumor evolution, residual disease.
- Early detection of recurrence.
5. Prognosis of Disease:
- Assessing the likely course and outcome of the disease.
Key Market Segments:
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World
By Type of Liquid Biopsy:
- CTC-based Liquid Biopsy
- ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy
- EV and Exosome-based Liquid Biopsy
- Multi-Analyte-based Liquid Biopsy
- Other Analytes Liquid Biopsy
By Type of Cancer:
- Breast
- Lung
- Colorectal
- Ovarian
- Prostate
- Pan-Cancer
- Other Cancers
R&D and Selected Tests:
- Selected ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
- Selected CTC-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in 2023
- Selected Liquid Biopsy Tests Assessing Multiple Analytes in 2023
The growing acceptance of liquid biopsy, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscores its increasing significance in clinical diagnostics. Liquid biopsy's potential in combination with other technologies further contributes to its expanding applications and market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
- Liquid Biopsy Technologies
- Industry Structure
- Liquid Biopsy Market Revenues and Forecast
Chapter Two: Liquid Biopsy Technologies
- Current Major Liquid Biopsy Technologies
Chapter Three: Circulating Tumor DNA (Ctdna) Liquid Biopsy
- Advantages and Limitations of Ctdna in Liquid Biopsy
- Current Ctdna-based Liquid Biopsy Tests
- Biocartis
- Biodesix
- Cellmax Life
- Circulogene
- Diacarta
- Foundation Medicine (Roche)
- Guardant Health
- Inivata (Neogenomics)
- Lunglife AI
- Myriad Genetics
- Neogenomics
- Oncodna
- Personal Genomic Diagnostics (Labcorp)
- Qiagen
- Resolution Biosciences (Exact Sciences)
- Roche Diagnostics
- Sysmex-Inostics
- Tempus
- Ctdna-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
- Exact Sciences
- Freenome
- Grail
Chapter Four: Circulating Tumor Cells (Ctcs) Liquid Biopsy
- Challenges in the Development of Ctc-based Liquid Biopsy Tests
- Ctc-based Liquid Biopsy Tests
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Angle
- Cellmax Life
- Epic Sciences
- Gilupi
- Lunglife AI
- Menarini-Silicon Biosystems
- Qiagen
- Selected Ctc-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
- Epic Sciences
- Liquid Biotech USA
Chapter Five: Extracellular Vesicles and Other Liquid Biopsy
- Liquid Biopsy Tests Based on Extracellular Vesicles / Other Analysts
- Aspira Women's Health (Formerly Vermillion)
- Biodesix
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Hologic
- Mdxhealth
- Extracellular Vesicle/Other Analyst-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
- Circulogene
- Oncocyte
- Resolution Biosciences (Exact Sciences)
- Volitionrx
Chapter Six: Multi-Analyst Liquid Biopsy Tests
- Liquid Biopsy Tests Based on Multiple Analysts
- Biodesix
- Foundation Medicine (Roche)
- Lunglife AI
- Neogenomics
- Oncodna
- Multiple Analyst-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development
- Exact Sciences
- Freenome
- Grail
- Lunglife AI
Chapter Seven: Liquid Biopsy Tests for Research Use Only
- Liquid Biopsy Tests for Research Use Only
- Agena Bioscience
- Diacarta
- Exosome Diagnostics
- Guardant Health
- Natera
- Qiagen
Chapter Eight: Liquid Biopsy Industry Analysis
- Tiers of Competition
- Competitive Factors
- Significant Market Trends
- Personalized Medicine
- Increasing Global Life Expectancy
- New Liquid Biopsy Products
- Increasing Accessibility of Genetic Testing
- Regulatory Hurdles
- Third-Party Payor Coverage
- Demonstrated Clinical Utility
- Incidence Rates of Specific Cancers
- Competitors No Longer in the Liquid Biopsy Market
Chapter Nine: Liquid Biopsy Market
- Market Overview
- Market Forecast
Chapter Ten: Market by Analyst
- Circulating Tumor DNA
- Circulating Tumor Cells
- Extracellular Vesicles and Other Analysts
Chapter Eleven: Market by Application
- Therapy Guidance and Monitoring
- Diagnosis/Screening
- Disease Prognosis
Chapter Twelve: Market by Cancer Type
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Ovarian Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Other Cancers
- Pan-Cancer Tests
Chapter Thirteen: Company Profiles
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Agena Bioscience, Inc.
- Angle, PLC
- Aspira Women's Health
- Biocartis Group Nv
- Biocept, Inc. (closed)
- Biodesix
- Cellmax Life
- Circulogene
- Diacarta, Inc.
- Epic Sciences
- Epigenomics AG (closed)
- Exact Sciences
- Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.
- Foundation Medicine, Inc. (Roche)
- Freenome, Inc.
- Gilupi Gmbh
- Grail (Illumina)
- Guardant Health, Inc.
- Hologic
- Lunglife AI (Formerly Cynvenio Biosystems)
- Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, SPA
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- Natera, Inc.
- Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.
- Oncocyte Corporation
- Oncodna S.A.
- Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Qiagen N.V.
- Cell-Free DNA Technologies
- Ctc Technologies
- Exosome And Mirna Technologies
- Resolution Biosciences (Agilent)
- Roche Diagnostics
- Sysmex-Inostics, Inc.
- Tempus
- Volitionrx
