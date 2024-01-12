Liquid Biopsy Market Evaluation: New Research Unveils Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Market for Liquid Biopsy, 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Liquid biopsies have emerged as a minimally invasive diagnostic tool, analyzing tumor-derived materials circulating in biological fluids to offer valuable information for cancer diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. While tissue biopsies and imaging techniques remain standard in solid tumor diagnosis, liquid biopsies present an alternative or complementary approach, addressing some of the limitations and risks associated with traditional methods.

The liquid biopsy market is experiencing significant changes, and The Worldwide Market for Liquid Biopsy, 6th Edition provides an in-depth assessment of the market opportunity from 2023 to 2028. It covers various aspects, including market segmentation by region, different types of liquid biopsy (CTC-based, ctDNA-based, EV and Exosome-based, Multi-Analyte-based, and Other Analytes), and cancer types.

Key applications of liquid biopsy testing in clinical oncology include:



1. Early Detection and Diagnosis/Screening:

Identifying cancer at an early stage.

2. Alternative Testing Method:

When tissue biopsy is challenging or impossible.

When the primary site of metastatic disease is unknown.

3. Therapy Personalization and Monitoring:

Molecular characterization to select optimal therapy.

Monitoring treatment efficacy and adjusting therapy in case of resistance.

4. Disease Monitoring:

Observing disease progression, tumor evolution, residual disease.

Early detection of recurrence.

5. Prognosis of Disease:

Assessing the likely course and outcome of the disease.

Key Market Segments:



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World

By Type of Liquid Biopsy:

CTC-based Liquid Biopsy

ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy

EV and Exosome-based Liquid Biopsy

Multi-Analyte-based Liquid Biopsy

Other Analytes Liquid Biopsy

By Type of Cancer:

Breast

Lung

Colorectal

Ovarian

Prostate

Pan-Cancer

Other Cancers

R&D and Selected Tests:

Selected ctDNA-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development

Selected CTC-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in 2023

Selected Liquid Biopsy Tests Assessing Multiple Analytes in 2023

The growing acceptance of liquid biopsy, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscores its increasing significance in clinical diagnostics. Liquid biopsy's potential in combination with other technologies further contributes to its expanding applications and market growth.



Key Topics Covered:





Chapter One: Executive Summary

Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Industry Structure

Liquid Biopsy Market Revenues and Forecast

Chapter Two: Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Current Major Liquid Biopsy Technologies

Chapter Three: Circulating Tumor DNA (Ctdna) Liquid Biopsy

Advantages and Limitations of Ctdna in Liquid Biopsy

Current Ctdna-based Liquid Biopsy Tests

Biocartis

Biodesix

Cellmax Life

Circulogene

Diacarta

Foundation Medicine (Roche)

Guardant Health

Inivata (Neogenomics)

Lunglife AI

Myriad Genetics

Neogenomics

Oncodna

Personal Genomic Diagnostics (Labcorp)

Qiagen

Resolution Biosciences (Exact Sciences)

Roche Diagnostics

Sysmex-Inostics

Tempus

Ctdna-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development

Exact Sciences

Freenome

Grail

Chapter Four: Circulating Tumor Cells (Ctcs) Liquid Biopsy

Challenges in the Development of Ctc-based Liquid Biopsy Tests

Ctc-based Liquid Biopsy Tests

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Angle

Cellmax Life

Epic Sciences

Gilupi

Lunglife AI

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Qiagen

Selected Ctc-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development

Epic Sciences

Liquid Biotech USA

Chapter Five: Extracellular Vesicles and Other Liquid Biopsy

Liquid Biopsy Tests Based on Extracellular Vesicles / Other Analysts

Aspira Women's Health (Formerly Vermillion)

Biodesix

Exosome Diagnostics

Hologic

Mdxhealth

Extracellular Vesicle/Other Analyst-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development

Circulogene

Oncocyte

Resolution Biosciences (Exact Sciences)

Volitionrx

Chapter Six: Multi-Analyst Liquid Biopsy Tests

Liquid Biopsy Tests Based on Multiple Analysts

Biodesix

Foundation Medicine (Roche)

Lunglife AI

Neogenomics

Oncodna

Multiple Analyst-based Liquid Biopsy Tests in Development

Exact Sciences

Freenome

Grail

Lunglife AI

Chapter Seven: Liquid Biopsy Tests for Research Use Only

Liquid Biopsy Tests for Research Use Only

Agena Bioscience

Diacarta

Exosome Diagnostics

Guardant Health

Natera

Qiagen

Chapter Eight: Liquid Biopsy Industry Analysis

Tiers of Competition

Competitive Factors

Significant Market Trends

Personalized Medicine

Increasing Global Life Expectancy

New Liquid Biopsy Products

Increasing Accessibility of Genetic Testing

Regulatory Hurdles

Third-Party Payor Coverage

Demonstrated Clinical Utility

Incidence Rates of Specific Cancers

Competitors No Longer in the Liquid Biopsy Market

Chapter Nine: Liquid Biopsy Market

Market Overview

Market Forecast

Chapter Ten: Market by Analyst

Circulating Tumor DNA

Circulating Tumor Cells

Extracellular Vesicles and Other Analysts

Chapter Eleven: Market by Application

Therapy Guidance and Monitoring

Diagnosis/Screening

Disease Prognosis

Chapter Twelve: Market by Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Cancers

Pan-Cancer Tests

Chapter Thirteen: Company Profiles

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Agena Bioscience, Inc.

Angle, PLC

Aspira Women's Health

Biocartis Group Nv

Biocept, Inc. (closed)

Biodesix

Cellmax Life

Circulogene

Diacarta, Inc.

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG (closed)

Exact Sciences

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

Foundation Medicine, Inc. (Roche)

Freenome, Inc.

Gilupi Gmbh

Grail (Illumina)

Guardant Health, Inc.

Hologic

Lunglife AI (Formerly Cynvenio Biosystems)

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, SPA

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Oncocyte Corporation

Oncodna S.A.

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Qiagen N.V.

Cell-Free DNA Technologies

Ctc Technologies

Exosome And Mirna Technologies

Resolution Biosciences (Agilent)

Roche Diagnostics

Sysmex-Inostics, Inc.

Tempus

Volitionrx

