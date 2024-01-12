Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Forecast: Comprehensive Global Analysis 2023-2028

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A groundbreaking research publication providing an in-depth overview and forecasts for the global market of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) has now been released. Offering invaluable insights into an expanding field, this report emphasizes the significant strides and market projections from 2023 to 2028 in iPSC applications and technologies.

With 34 data tables and a detailed narrative, the report analyzes the iPSC industry, assessing the compound annual growth rates and market dynamics that shape its trajectory. It methodically examines revenue growth prospects and explicates a market share analysis dissected by reprogramming method, application, derived tissue cell type, species, product function, end use, and geographic region.

Given the crucial influence of regulatory environments on the market’s expansion, the report meticulously evaluates these aspects to aid stakeholders in navigating this complex landscape. It goes further to spotlight the ongoing R&D efforts in the iPSC segment, highlighting new developments, pipeline products, and the fervent research activity that is propelling the industry forward.

The report also discusses the driving forces enhancing the market’s growth, identifying novel opportunities within the iPSC sector. Conversely, it addresses limiting factors, providing a balanced overview of challenges faced in the industry. The publication demonstrates how these dynamics impact future market trends and sales projections for iPSC research and clinical applications.

In the context of emerging trends, the report pays particular attention to the application of iPSCs within drug discovery and development. It exhibits the use of iPSC technology in diverse processes such as pharmacotoxicity screening, lead generation, and 3D disease modeling. Additionally, it delves into the competitive landscape, presenting a market share analysis of leading suppliers and manufacturers based on product types and geography. A comprehensive patent analysis and research funding examination are also included to forecast the direction of growth and innovation in the iPSC market.

Covering four main geographic regions – The U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW), the report delineates the specificity of induced pluripotent stem cells across these territories, offering nuanced insights into regional market behavior and opportunities.

With an impressive compilation of data and strategic analysis, this report serves as an authoritative source for stakeholders, investors, and industry specialists involved in the iPSC market. It stands as a vital resource to comprehend current market trends, fostering informed decision-making, and spurring further advancements in the field of regenerative medicine and beyond.

For those engaged with the realm of induced pluripotent stem cells, this report offers a comprehensive review of the market, while projecting future industry developments poised to shape the landscape through 2028.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Pluripotency Factors

Research and Therapeutic Significance

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Growing Research and Development in iPSCs Increased Investment in the Biotechnology Industry Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Use of iPSCs in Precision Medicine



Chapter 5 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Applications

Academic Research

Pharmaco-toxicological Screening

Drug Discovery and Development

Disease Modeling

Tissue Engineering

Cell Therapy

Emerging Technologies

Chapter 6 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Market Segmentation and Forecast

Market Overview

Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Application-based Market Overview

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Product Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-derived Tissue Cell Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells and Their Derivative Cell Market, by Species

Major Suppliers and Manufacturers of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Products

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-derived Cells, by Application

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by Product Function

Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, by End Use

Chapter 7 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Research Application Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Research Product Types

Major Players

Major Commercial Entities

Major Noncommercial Organizations

Market Shares and Projections

Chapter 8 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Market

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Contract Service Types

Major Players

Market Shares and Projections

Chapter 9 Clinical Application Market Trend Analysis

Clinical Trials

Age-related Macular Degeneration

Ischemic Heart Disease

Parkinson's Disease

Graft-versus-host Disease (GvHD)

Spinal Cord Injuries

Corneal Repair

Cancer

Driving Forces

Limiting Factors

Technologies

Regulations

Market Acceptance

Clinical Efficiency

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Strategic Alliances

