Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Handheld, Doppler & Obstetrics/Gynecology - Cash Cow Segments of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market

Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Portable Ultrasound Equipment estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cart / Trolley-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Handheld segment is estimated at 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $674.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Portable Ultrasound Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$674.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$296.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|560
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Medical Ultrasound: An Overview
- Portable Ultrasound Devices: A Bright Star of Evolutionary Journey of Ultrasound Technology
- Major Applications of Portable Ultrasound Equipment
- Global Economic Update
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- COVID-19 Impact on Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Exhibits Euphoric Growth Spurt
- Handheld, Doppler & Obstetrics/Gynecology: Cash Cow Segments of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market
- Handheld Devices Represent Striking Advancement in Ultrasound Machine Domain
- Obstetrics/Gynecology as Major Application Segment
- Developed Markets Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth
- Hospital & Clinic Remain Primary End-Users
- Select Available Portable Ultrasound Devices/Recent Launches
- Competition
- Portable Ultrasound Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Handheld Portable Ultrasound Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Select High-End, Mid-Range and Economy Range Portable Ultrasound Machines
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Startups Look to Transform Portable Ultrasound Market
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Portability and Convenience Advantages Boost Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems in Varied Applications
- Rising Use of Ultrasound Technology for Early Disease Diagnosis Bodes Well for Portable Ultrasound Market
- Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Need for Portable Ultrasound Devices
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Rise in Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Demand for Portable Ultrasound Equipment
- Cardiovascular Portable Ultrasound: Anytime, Anywhere Advantages of Electrocardiography Boosts Adoption
- Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share (in %): 2022E
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Increasing Use of Portable Ultrasound Equipment in Prenatal and Antenatal Care Presents Growth Opportunities
- Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
- Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Portable Ultrasound Systems
- AI to Address Ultrasound Barriers
- Handheld Compact Ultrasound Systems Gain Popularity
- Pulsating Trends Offering Next-Level Thrust to Handheld Ultrasound Devices
- Growing Clinical Applications and Market Prospects
- Tapping AI for Handheld Ultrasound
- Technology Advancements in Handheld Ultrasound Devices Fuels Market Growth
- Equipment with Streamlined Workflow Processes
- Vendors Focus on New Ways to Reconstruct Images
- Emergence of New Business Models
- Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: A Niche Market for Portable Systems
- Rising Prominence of Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Boost Market
- Factors to be Considered for Selection of the Right POCUS Unit for Small Practices
- Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
- Volumetric Ultrasound Gains Ground
- Workflow & Transducer Advances
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 136 Featured)
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Clarius Mobile Health
- EchoNous, Inc.
- Esaote SpA
- FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.
- Fukuda Denshi UK
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips B.V
- Samsung Healthcare
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Teratech Corporation (Terason)
- Verathon, Inc.
