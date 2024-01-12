Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Handheld, Doppler & Obstetrics/Gynecology - Cash Cow Segments of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Ultrasound Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Portable Ultrasound Equipment estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cart / Trolley-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Handheld segment is estimated at 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $674.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Portable Ultrasound Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$674.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$296.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 560 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Ultrasound: An Overview

Portable Ultrasound Devices: A Bright Star of Evolutionary Journey of Ultrasound Technology

Major Applications of Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Exhibits Euphoric Growth Spurt

Handheld, Doppler & Obstetrics/Gynecology: Cash Cow Segments of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market

Handheld Devices Represent Striking Advancement in Ultrasound Machine Domain

Obstetrics/Gynecology as Major Application Segment

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Hospital & Clinic Remain Primary End-Users

Select Available Portable Ultrasound Devices/Recent Launches

Competition

Portable Ultrasound Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Handheld Portable Ultrasound Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Select High-End, Mid-Range and Economy Range Portable Ultrasound Machines

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Startups Look to Transform Portable Ultrasound Market

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Portability and Convenience Advantages Boost Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems in Varied Applications

Rising Use of Ultrasound Technology for Early Disease Diagnosis Bodes Well for Portable Ultrasound Market

Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Need for Portable Ultrasound Devices

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Rise in Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Demand for Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Cardiovascular Portable Ultrasound: Anytime, Anywhere Advantages of Electrocardiography Boosts Adoption

Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share (in %): 2022E

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Increasing Use of Portable Ultrasound Equipment in Prenatal and Antenatal Care Presents Growth Opportunities

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Portable Ultrasound Systems

AI to Address Ultrasound Barriers

Handheld Compact Ultrasound Systems Gain Popularity

Pulsating Trends Offering Next-Level Thrust to Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Growing Clinical Applications and Market Prospects

Tapping AI for Handheld Ultrasound

Technology Advancements in Handheld Ultrasound Devices Fuels Market Growth

Equipment with Streamlined Workflow Processes

Vendors Focus on New Ways to Reconstruct Images

Emergence of New Business Models

Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: A Niche Market for Portable Systems

Rising Prominence of Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Boost Market

Factors to be Considered for Selection of the Right POCUS Unit for Small Practices

Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Volumetric Ultrasound Gains Ground

Workflow & Transducer Advances

