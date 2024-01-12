Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917

Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 01/17/202401/17/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,1526,723
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 97.020/7.980102.300/6.700
Total Number of Bids Received 2526
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,0626,923
Total Number of Successful Bids 1824
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1824
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 97.020/7.980102.300/6.700
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 97.140/7.930102.850/6.640
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 97.020/7.980102.300/6.700
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 97.071/7.960102.634/6.660
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 97.140/7.930102.850/6.640
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.954/8.010102.200/6.720
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 97.054/7.970102.622/6.660
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.221.03