|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|01/17/2024
|01/17/2024
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,152
|6,723
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|97.020
|/
|7.980
|102.300
|/
|6.700
|Total Number of Bids Received
|25
|26
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,062
|6,923
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|18
|24
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|18
|24
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|97.020
|/
|7.980
|102.300
|/
|6.700
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|97.140
|/
|7.930
|102.850
|/
|6.640
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|97.020
|/
|7.980
|102.300
|/
|6.700
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|97.071
|/
|7.960
|102.634
|/
|6.660
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.140
|/
|7.930
|102.850
|/
|6.640
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.954
|/
|8.010
|102.200
|/
|6.720
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|97.054
|/
|7.970
|102.622
|/
|6.660
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.22
|1.03
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management