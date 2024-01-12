Global Thermoplastic Composites Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: As Auto Industry Focus Increasingly Shift towards Fuel Efficient Vehicles, Demand for Lightweight Thermoplastic Composites Picks up

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Composites - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Thermoplastic Composites Market to Reach $46 Billion by 2030

The global market for Thermoplastic Composites estimated at US$26.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$25.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Long Fiber Thermoplastic (lft) segment is estimated at 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Thermoplastic Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.7 Billion by the year 2030.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $26.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Focus on Developing & Embracing New Materials Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Thermoplastic Composites

Thermoplastic Composites: Redefining Material Excellence in Modern Engineering

Global Economic Update

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 89 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Thermoplastic Composites: Definition and Core Benefits

Technology Advancements Present a Prospective Outlook for Thermoplastic Composites

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production Despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for the Growth of Thermoplastic Composites

Notable Applications of Thermoplastics

As Auto Industry Focus Increasingly Shift towards Fuel Efficient Vehicles, Demand for Lightweight Thermoplastic Composites Picks up

Rise in EV Adoption & Production to Benefit Demand for Thermoplastic Elastomers in EVs

Steady Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur Opportunities

Thermoplastic Composites: Applications in Aerospace Industry

Growing Focus on Weight and Fuel Cost Reduction in Aerospace Industry Augurs Well for Market Growth

eVTOL and UAM Markets Offer Potential Opportunities

Aircraft Interior Manufacturers Increasingly Rely on Composites

As the World Steps up Military Spending, it is Strong Growth in the Military Aircraft Supply Chain

Electro-Optics/Infrared Systems: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2023 (In US$ Billion)

Consistent Rise in Wind Energy Installations Boost Demand for Composite Materials

Composite Manufacturers Focus on Enhancing Energy Efficiency of Wind Turbines

Sustainability Touch to Wind Turbine Blades with New Thermoplastic Resins

Need for Durable Recreational and Sports Goods & Equipment Augurs Well for the Market

CFRTP Emerges as a Promising Material for Consumer Electronics

Natural Continuous Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite - A Major Development

Use of 3D Printing of Thermoplastic Composites with Continuous fibers Gains Momentum

Additive Manufacture of Continuous Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic for UAV Structures

Thermoplastic Composites; Increasingly Favored in Building and Construction Industry

Advanced Thermoplastic Composites Wrap Up Plethora of Applications across Industries

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 181 Featured)

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc.

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

Dieffenbacher GmbH Maschinen- und Anlagenbau

Hanwha Azdel, Inc.

JNC Corporation

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

Lanxess AG

PlastiComp, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

PPG Fiber Glass

Quadrant AG

Royal DSM NV

RTP Company

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Solvay SA

Suprem SA

TechnoCompound GmbH

Teijin Ltd.

Victrex PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qoxxmf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment