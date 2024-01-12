$2.48 Bn Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2021-2030. The global ophthalmic surgical technologies market was valued at USD 1543.76 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2487.63 million in 2030, with a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Ophthalmic surgery involves surgical procedures performed by ophthalmologists on the eye and its related structures. Common eye ailments include cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, strabismus, uveitis, and eye tumors. Various advanced technologies, such as femtosecond systems, excimer laser systems, phacoemulsification systems, and YAG laser systems, are employed in ophthalmic surgery. Femtosecond laser technology, in particular, is widely used for LASIK procedures to correct myopia (nearsightedness) and in cataract treatment.



The growth of the ophthalmic surgical technologies market is driven by the increasing prevalence of eye disorders and the expanding global elderly population. Notably, femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery has gained significant traction. Cataract surgery is one of the most commonly performed surgical procedures globally, with approximately 19 million surgeries conducted annually.

The World Health Organization predicts a near doubling of the global population over 60 years old, from 12% to 22%, between 2015 and 2050. Additionally, rising awareness regarding minimally invasive surgical techniques and increased government funding for healthcare infrastructure are bolstering the ophthalmic surgical technologies market.

However, the high costs associated with ophthalmic surgery instruments and a shortage of skilled professionals may hinder market growth. To overcome these challenges, market leaders should focus on exploring new technologies and innovations in the field of ophthalmic surgery.



Geographically, North America is expected to lead the ophthalmic surgical technologies market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of numerous key players and a rising prevalence of eye diseases in countries like the United States and Canada.

Asia-Pacific and Europe are also poised for significant growth in the ophthalmic surgical technologies market in the coming years, driven by increased research and development spending and ongoing advancements in the healthcare sector within these regions.

The growth of the ophthalmic surgical technologies market is driven by the increasing prevalence of eye disorders and the expanding global elderly population.

The rising awareness regarding minimally invasive surgical techniques and increased government funding for healthcare infrastructure are boosting the ophthalmic surgical technologies market.

The high costs associated with ophthalmic surgery instruments and a shortage of skilled professionals may hinder market growth.

The continuous advancements in surgical technologies, such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced imaging techniques, offer significant opportunities for enhancing the precision and effectiveness of ophthalmic surgeries.

