Ryanair Holdings Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

This report provides insight into Ryanair's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



Ryanair Holdings Plc (Ryanair) is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline company. It offers short-haul, point-to-point routes in Europe. Ryanair also offers various ancillary services and other services such as core air passenger service which includes non-flight scheduled services, internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. The company markets accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance services. It also sells rail and bus tickets.



Ryanair Labs is the company's digital and IT innovation hub focused on creating and offering better travel for customers. Ryanair Labs conducts year-long IT programs, where participants can gain specialization in any areas including software development, BI and data analytics, quality assurance, IT security, infrastructure and operations, and IT planning and delivery.



In 2021, Ryanair invested $59 million and launched its new aviation training center in Santry, Dublin. The training center is built in partnership with Airline Flight Academy (AFA), Ryanair's training provider. The center is equipped with three full motion simulators, including a Boeing 737 MAX and two Airbus A320s, and fixed based training device for each aircraft type. Further, the center houses emergency evacuation device, cabin crew training, and specialist fire training center.

