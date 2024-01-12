Greenridge Exploration Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the Symbol HW3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenridge Exploration Inc. (“Greenridge” or the “Company”) (CSE: GXP) (FSE: HW3), is pleased to announce its common shares are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol “HW3”, WKN: A3EXGV and ISIN: CA 3949191041.

The Company’s common shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange and the FSE, providing international exposure to both Canadian and European investors. The dual listing will also provide additional liquidity for the Company’s shareholders. The Company’s FSE stock quote link can be found here: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/greenridge-expl-inc.

Greenridge Exploration CEO, Russell Starr, commented, “We are thrilled to be listed on one of the world’s largest trading markets. The Company is confident that the inclusion of Greenridge’s shares on the FSE will expand our shareholder base, enhance liquidity, and raise overall market awareness of our projects.”

About Greenridge Exploration Inc.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral projects in North America. The Company is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with significant expertise in capital raising and advancing large mining projects.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Russell Starr

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: +1 (778) 897-3388

Email: info@greenridge-exploration.com



Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the project acquisition bringing a low-risk opportunity, the Company, building a strong battery metals portfolio with low-risk opportunities that positively impact the Company and its shareholders and the Company providing an initial work plan are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the potential benefits of listing on the FSE. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.