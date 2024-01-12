CSW Industrials Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 Per Share

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSWI) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 26, 2024.
Details
|Dividend Amount:
|$0.19
|Record Date:
|January 26, 2024
|Payable Date:
|February 9, 2024
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.
Investor Relations
Alexa Huerta
Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer
214-489-7113
Alexa.Huerta@cswi.com