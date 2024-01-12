Notice on Increased Nominal Value of the Third Tranche Due to Oversubscription of the Bonds and Amended Final Terms of the Third Tranche

UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer).

The Issuer would like to announce that the Final Terms of the third Tranche that were originally adopted and published on 27 December 2023 as amended on 4 January 2024 have been further amended on 12 January 2024 (the Final Terms) for the purposes of increasing the Maximum Aggregate Nominal Value of the third Tranche from EUR 10,000,000 to EUR 15,000,000 caused by an oversubscription of the Bonds.

Therefore, the Offering of the Bonds under the Final Terms in the total amount of EUR 15,000,000 is carried out in the Republic of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia under the following main terms (other terms applicable are detailed in the Final Terms):

Nominal Value of a Bond – EUR 1,000; Issue Price of a Bond – EUR 962.8118; Final Maturity Date – 19 January 2025; Interest Rate – 6% (fixed) annually; Yield – 10% annually; Subscription channels – Subscription through the Issuer, Lead Manager, AB Šiaulių bankas or Manager, UAB FMĮ “Evernord”; Subscription Period – 28 December 2023 – 15 January 2024; Payment Date – 16 January 2024; Issue Date – 19 January 2024.

Before deciding to invest in the Bonds, each Investor shall read the Prospectus and Final Terms with attached relevant language summary, as updated. All aforementioned documents are attached herein and published on the Issuer’s website at https://lordslb.lt/orkela_bonds/ .





