TX RX Systems, Inc. Redefines Connectivity Standards with Class A and Class B 700/800 MHz Bi-Directional Amplifiers (BDAs)

ANGOLA, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX RX Systems, Inc., the market leader in radio frequency (RF) design and engineering, continues to redefine standards in signal enhancements with its Class A and Class B 700/800 bi-directional amplifiers (BDAs) to provide unparalleled intelligence, reliability and adaptability for a diverse range of applications.

TX RX Systems introduces its Class A BDAs with increased signal quality, greater RF control and other customization features, including individual channel gain, and bandwidth options.

While more costly than Class B BDAs, Class A devices are superior in performance. Class A BDAs feature robust built-in intelligence and greater RF control, as well as adaptive gain circuits that can absorb minor fluctuations in signal levels to maintain stable output levels.

Class A BDAs are ideal for use in highly congested areas such as hospitals, hotels, casinos and high-rise buildings where multiple frequencies could interfere with existing RF systems. The ability to customize Class A device performance ensures optimal signal quality and reliability in saturated communication environments.

In addition to its cutting-edge Class A BDAs, TX RX Systems provides cost-effective connectivity solutions through Class B BDAs without compromising quality or reliability. Class B devices are easier to set up due to fewer configuration options. This simpler setup makes the Class B devices more accessible for users with limited technical experience.

Class B BDAs, which have limited filters, are suitable for smaller environments with less RF interference, such as warehouses, mines, manufacturing facilities and correctional facilities. Class B devices may encounter noticeable variations in output power due to channel loading in wideband RF environments. These fluctuations could impact in-building coverage and the reliability of first responder radio communications.

“TX RX Systems is committed to providing state-of-the-art connectivity solutions to meet the distinct needs of every customer,” said Jay Slomba, Director of Business Development & Strategic Marketing, TX RX Systems. “Whether navigating vast environments, addressing complex challenges or working within limited budgets, TX RX Systems delivers tailored solutions to ensure seamless communication accessibility for all.”

Class A BDAs amplify signals with frequencies below 75 kHz. Class B BDAs amplify signals with frequencies above 75 kHz. Both devices have battery backup capabilities to ensure uninterrupted coverage during power outages and external annunciator panels to provide status and performance updates to users. Class A and Class B BDAs are both NEMA 4 rated with NFPA & UL 2524 certifications.

For more details about Class A and Class B BDAs, contact Jay Slomba (jslomba@txrx.com | 716-217-3117).

About TX RX

Headquartered in Angola, N.Y., TX RX has proven to be an industry front-runner since its founding in 1976. In the 45+ years since its inception, TX RX has developed many innovative technologies for the RF and LMR markets that are now commonly used throughout the industry. These innovations include, but are not limited to, the T-Pass® Transmit Combiner, Auto-Backup® Tower Top Amplifier, and the wideband collinear Base Station Antennas.

Today, TX RX is one of the only OEM manufacturers of RF conditioning hardware and equipment to also provide a comprehensive suite of RF conditioning services, products, and training opportunities across multiple markets.

TX RX is ISO 9001:2015, RoHS, and iBwave certified.