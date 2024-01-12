Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) Receives Inquiry Regarding Sale of Subsidiary, "Pro Music Rights"

Naples Florida, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a leading player in the music industry, announced today that on January 11, 2024, at 4:12 PM EST, the company was contacted by another publicly traded entity expressing interest in the potential acquisition of its wholly-owned subsidiary, "Pro Music Rights."

While Music Licensing, Inc. is not actively seeking the sale of "Pro Music Rights," the company remains open to exploring opportunities that align with its strategic objectives. In response to the inquiry, Music Licensing, Inc. informed the contacting party that discussions would be contingent upon the execution of a Mutual Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

"At Music Licensing, Inc., we continuously evaluate opportunities that can enhance shareholder value," said Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc. "While we are not actively pursuing the sale of 'Pro Music Rights,' we are committed to considering any offers that align with our business goals and add significant value to our shareholders."

In the event that concrete offers are presented, the matter will be subjected to thorough scrutiny by Music Licensing, Inc.'s Board of Directors. Any potential sale would also require approval or denial from the Board and, subsequently, undergo a shareholder vote before reaching finalization.

It's important to note that this is a preliminary stage of discussion, and Music Licensing, Inc. emphasizes that there is a high likelihood that no further developments may arise from these initial talks. The company remains focused on its commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders and maintaining transparency throughout any potential negotiations.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) ( ProMusicRights.com )

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music. Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in musical works by artists such as Elton John, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Halsey, and numerous others.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Pro Music Rights, Inc., Music Licensing, Inc., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

Contact: investors@ProMusicRights.com

SOURCE: Music Licensing, Inc.