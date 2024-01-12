EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 JANUARY 2024 AT 16:01

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings – Paul Savolainen

Eezy Plc has received on 12 January 2024 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Paul Savolainen, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded over 5 % on 11 January 2024.

Eezy Plc has one share series and each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote. The total number of shares is 25.046.815.

Paul Savolainen’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of

shares and voting rights % of

shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.79 % 0 % 6.79 % 25 046 815 Position of previous notification (if applicable) - 6.79 % -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000322326 200.000 1.500.000 0,8 % 5,99 % SUBTOTAL A 1.700.000 6.79 %





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 50 306 9913