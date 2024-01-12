EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 12 JANUARY 2024 AT 16:01

Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: NoHo Partners Oyj

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Jarno Suominen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 49204/4/4



____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-01-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 105 263 Unit price: 1.425 EUR

(2): Volume: 300 000 Unit price: 1.425 EUR

(3): Volume: 2 169 964 Unit price: 1.425 EUR

(4): Volume: 1 243 152 Unit price: 1.425 EUR



Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 3 818 379 Volume weighted average price: 1.425 EUR





Additional information:



Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi