EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 12 JANUARY 2024 AT 16:01
Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NoHo Partners Oyj
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jarno Suominen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 49204/4/4
Transaction date: 2024-01-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 105 263 Unit price: 1.425 EUR
(2): Volume: 300 000 Unit price: 1.425 EUR
(3): Volume: 2 169 964 Unit price: 1.425 EUR
(4): Volume: 1 243 152 Unit price: 1.425 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 3 818 379 Volume weighted average price: 1.425 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi