EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 JANUARY 2024 AT 16:02

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings – Sentica Buyout V limited partnership

Eezy Plc has received on 12 January 2024 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Sentica Buyout V limited partnership, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded over 25 % on 12 January 2024.

Eezy Plc has one share series and each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote. The total number of shares is 25.046.815.

Sentica Buyout V limited partnership’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: 

 % of
shares and voting rights		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments		Total of both in %Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached28.21 %0 %28.21 %25 046 815
Position of previous notification (if applicable) -28.21 %-

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: 

A: Shares and voting rights 

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI40003223267 065 658028.21 %0
SUBTOTAL A7 065 65828.21 %


Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913