EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 JANUARY 2024 AT 16:02

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings – Sentica Buyout V limited partnership

Eezy Plc has received on 12 January 2024 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Sentica Buyout V limited partnership, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded over 25 % on 12 January 2024.

Eezy Plc has one share series and each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote. The total number of shares is 25.046.815.

Sentica Buyout V limited partnership’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

% of

shares and voting rights % of

shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 28.21 % 0 % 28.21 % 25 046 815 Position of previous notification (if applicable) - 28.21 % -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000322326 7 065 658 0 28.21 % 0 SUBTOTAL A 7 065 658 28.21 %





Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 50 306 9913