EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 12 JANUARY 2024 AT 16:02
Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings – Sentica Buyout V limited partnership
Eezy Plc has received on 12 January 2024 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Sentica Buyout V limited partnership, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has exceeded over 25 % on 12 January 2024.
Eezy Plc has one share series and each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote. The total number of shares is 25.046.815.
Sentica Buyout V limited partnership’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:
|% of
shares and voting rights
|% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both in %
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|28.21 %
|0 %
|28.21 %
|25 046 815
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|-
|28.21 %
|-
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000322326
|7 065 658
|0
|28.21 %
|0
|SUBTOTAL A
|7 065 658
|28.21 %
Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913