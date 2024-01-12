EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 12 JANUARY 2024 AT 16:07

Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sentica Buyout V Ky

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Mika Uotila

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Transaction date: 2024-01-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 960200 Unit price: 1.425 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 960200 Volume weighted average price: 1.425 EUR





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi