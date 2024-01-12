EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 12 JANUARY 2024 AT 16:07
Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sentica Buyout V Ky
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mika Uotila
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 49756/8/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-01-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 960200 Unit price: 1.425 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 960200 Volume weighted average price: 1.425 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi