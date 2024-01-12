Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions – NoHo Partners Oyj

EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 12 JANUARY 2023 AT 16:10
Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NoHo Partners Oyj
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Jarno Suominen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 49858/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-01-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 96 425 Unit price: 1.425 EUR
(2): Volume: 1 000 000 Unit price: 1.425 EUR
(3): Volume: 11 000 Unit price: 1.425 EUR
(4): Volume: 10 550 Unit price: 1.425 EUR
(5): Volume: 102 467 Unit price: 1.425 EUR
(6): Volume: 14 035 Unit price: 1.425 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 1 234 477 Volume weighted average price: 1.425 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi