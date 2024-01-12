Global False Hair Products Industry Outlook, 2030: Hair Extension Market to Witness the Fastest Growth, Fueled by Social Media's Influence

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "False Hair Products Market Size and Forecasts 2020-2030, Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Product Type, Material, End User, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The false hair products market size was valued at US$ 8.48 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 12.11 billion by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.







Based on product type, the false hair products market is segmented into hair extension, hair wig, and hair pieces. The hair extension segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hair extensions have become a revolutionary solution in the beauty and fashion world. With the ability to instantly add length, volume, and even highlights to natural hair, they offer a versatile way to achieve a variety of looks. The market for the hair extensions segment is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for quick and temporary hairstyle changes.

Social media platforms, beauty influencers, and celebrities regularly showcase different hairstyles, inspiring individuals to experiment with their appearance. Moreover, hair extensions cater to those with shorter hair and to people with fine or thin hair seeking additional volume. As the quality and variety of extensions continue to improve and people embrace the idea of using extensions as a means of creative expression, the false hair products market for the hair extensions segment is expected to expand in the coming years.



In 2022, North America region accounted for the largest share of the global false hair products market. The false hair products market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The market is growing due to the increasing demand for trending hair products such as wigs, extensions, etc. and the rising prevalence of hair loss issues due to aging, stressful schedules, and medical conditions. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the common cause of hair loss is hereditary-patterned baldness, also known as androgenetic alopecia. In this type of hair loss, hair thinning occurs first, and then total hair loss develops on some areas of the scalp. This condition has affected ~80 million Americans-50 million men and 30 million women. Rising hair loss issues among Americans have driven the demand for false hair products across North America. Therefore, the region accounted for a remarkable share of the global false hair products market in 2022.



The key players operating in the global false hair products market include Evergreen Products Group Ltd, Hairuwear Inc, Henan Ruimei Products Co Ltd, Artnature Co Ltd, Shake-N-Go Inc, Papillon Hair World, Locks & Bonds, Klix Hair Inc, Easihair Pro, and Balmain Hair Group BV, among others. Players operating in the global false hair products market focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They also focus on strategies such as investments in research and development activities, new product launches, and expanding production capacities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Research Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. False Hair Products Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

4.3.1.1 List of Raw Material Suppliers for False Hair Products

4.3.1.2 List of Manufacturers and Distributors of False Hair Products



5. False Hair Products Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Incidence of Hair Loss Among Patients Undergoing Cancer Treatment

5.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Alopecia and Hair Damage

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Unethical Practices in Hair Industry

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Utilization of False Hair Products in Entertainment and Fashion Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increased Promotion of False Hair Products on Social Media

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints



6. False Hair Products Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 False Hair Products Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2022-2030

6.2 False Hair Products Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Global False Hair Products Market Analysis - Product Type

7.1 Hair extension

7.2 Hair Wig

7.3 Hair Pieces

8. Global False Hair Products Market Analysis - Material

8.1 Human Hair

8.2 Synthetic Hair

9. Global False Hair Products Market Analysis - End User

9.1 Men

9.2 Women

9.3 Kids

10. Global False Hair Products Market Analysis - Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.2 Specialty Stores

10.3 Online Retail

10.4 Others

11. False Hair Products Market - Geographical Analysis

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific False Hair Products Market

11.4 Middle East & Africa

11.5 South & Central America

12. False Hair Products Market - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.1 Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact

13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 New Product Development

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Heat Map Analysis - By Key Players

14.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

15. Company Profiles

15.1 Evergreen Products Group Ltd.

15.2 HairUWear Inc.

15.3 Henan Ruimei Products Co. Ltd.

15.4 Artnature Co. Ltd.

15.5 Shake-N-Go Inc.

15.6 Papillon Hair World

15.7 Locks & Bonds

15.8 Klix Hair Inc.

15.9 Easihair Pro

15.10 Balmain Hair Group B.V.

