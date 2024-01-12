Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions – DG Holding Oy

EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 12 JANUARY 2024 AT 16:26

Eezy Plc - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: DG Holding Oy

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Markus Jussila

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 49820/13/18



Transaction date: 2024-01-12

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 1.425 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 1.425 EUR





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi