SOLiD Appoints Scott Deweese as President of SOLiD Americas

Dallas, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLiD, the leader in cellular in-building mobile coverage, has named Scott Deweese President of SOLiD Americas. In this position, Scott will be responsible for executive leadership and guidance, and oversee technology and product development for SOLiD’s industry-leading connectivity solutions including distributed antenna system (DAS) platforms and Open RAN radio units (O-RUs).

Scott brings SOLiD over 20 years of business development, sales, operations, and executive management experience in the wireless industry. Since joining SOLiD in 2016, Scott has served as General Manager, Sr. Vice President of Sales, responsible for Sales and Business Development, and Sr. Vice President of Operations, responsible for all post-sales operations across the Americas.

"We are pleased to appoint Scott Deweese as President of SOLiD Americas," said Seung Hee Lee, Ph.D., Vice Chairman and Global CEO, SOLiD, Inc. "Scott has earned the respect and admiration of our entire organization with his successful guidance of sales and operations across the Americas.”

About SOLiD

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular at many of the world’s best-known and most challenging venues — from the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class connectivity solutions that scale to every need. For more information, visit www.solid.com/us.

Attachment