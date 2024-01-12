EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 12 JANUARY 2024 AT 16:40

Eezy Plc’s major shareholders and management made an investment in Eezy Plc’s shares

A group of current owners and management of Eezy Plc has made a significant investment in the company. According to our information, among the investors are also Eezy’s franchise entrepreneurs and individuals well-versed in the industry. What unites the investors is their in-depth knowledge of Eezy’s business, with many of them having entrepreneurial and family business backgrounds within the industry. The seller of the shares was the second-largest owner of the company Noho Partners Plc, which has announced having divested their ownership.

"I am pleased that our key personnel, franchise entrepreneurs, and individuals with extensive experience in our operations took advantage of the opportunity to increase their ownership in the company. Their investment in Eezy reflects a strong belief in the future of our company as a comprehensive work expert organization. With these investments, the entrepreneurial and family business background in our major shareholders is further emphasized, which I find to be great," comments Siina Saksi, Eezy’s CEO.





