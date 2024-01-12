Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: Recent Developments and Analysis of Leading Players 3M, DuPont, Ahlstrom, BASF, and Berry Global

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nonwoven filter media market size is expected to reach USD 9.96 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to the report. Growing demand from healthcare, food and beverages, and transportation industry, owing to increase in the use of filters, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



The automotive industry's positive outlook on account of the rising demand for vehicles, especially in emerging economies in Asia Pacific, is projected to propel market growth. However, rising awareness and demand for membrane filtration is projected to hamper the market over the forecast period.



The advent of COVID-19 pandemic is projected to be the primary driver for the growth of the market in 2020, owing to the rising demand for nonwoven materials in the healthcare sector. High demand for filters by the healthcare OEMs and end-use institutions' MRO is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



The industry witnesses notable integration by the filter media manufacturers with the companies involved in the production of raw materials and filters. The industry exhibits the presence of a large number of multinational and national players controlling significant market share. The prominence of key players in China is expected to increase competition in the global market.



Nonwoven Filter Media Market Report Highlights

The spunbond segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, on account of rising demand from personal care, hygiene, and healthcare sectors.

The healthcare segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.7% in 2022, owing to the extensive product use focusing on the improvement of the filter media, and rising demand for nonwoven fabrics in hospital supplies.

In Asia Pacific, the market is estimated to witness CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for healthcare industry and personal care and hygiene products, driven by pandemic, high birth rate, and rising geriatric population in the region.

The major manufacturers lay emphasis on advancement and innovation through extensive R&D for the production of advanced fibers and textile products. The major companies are increasing their product prices due to limited supply of raw material and higher production costs.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Technology Outlook

2.2.2. Application Outlook

2.2.3. Regional Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Nonwoven Filter Media Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Opportunities & Challenges

3.6. Nonwoven Filter Media Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat of New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2.2. Technological Landscape

3.6.2.3. Economic Landscape

3.6.2.4. Social Landscape

3.6.2.5. Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Supplier Portfolio Analysis

4.1. List of Suppliers

4.2. Kraljic Matrix

4.3. Sourcing Best Practices

4.4. Negotiation Strategies



Chapter 5. Nonwoven Filter Media : Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Nonwoven Filter Media Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Nonwoven Filter Media Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Spunbond

5.4. Meltblown

5.5. Wetlaid

5.6. Needlepunch

5.7. Others

Chapter 6. Nonwoven Filter Media: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Nonwoven Filter Media Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Nonwoven Filter Media Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Transportation

6.4. Water Filtration

6.5. HVAC

6.6. Food & Beverages

6.7. Healthcare

6.8. Manufacturing

6.9. Advanced Technology

6.10. Hydrocarbon Processing

Chapter 7. Nonwoven Filter Media Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Nonwoven Filter Media Market by Region: Key Takeaway

7.3. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.6. Central & South America

7.7. MEA

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Market Participant Categorization

8.2.1. 3M

8.2.2. DuPont

8.2.3. Ahlstrom

8.2.4. BASF SE

8.2.5. Berry Global Inc.

8.2.6. Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc.

8.2.7. Glatfelter Corporation

8.2.8. DelStar Technologies, Inc.

8.2.9. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

8.2.10. PFNonwovens Holding s.r.o.

8.2.11. Honeywell International, Inc.

8.2.12. Cummins Inc.

8.2.13. Freudenberg Filtration Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

8.2.14. Sandler AG

8.2.15. Fitesa SA

