Cold-end Exhaust System Aftermarket Industry Worth $7B by 2030: Recent Developments & Analysis by Key Market Players Including MagnaFlow, Flowmaster, and DRiV

The cold-end exhaust system aftermarket industry is expected to reach USD 7.01 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 3%. Stringent government regulations & emission norms, complemented by sophisticated technology incorporations in the automobile exhaust component fabrication, are expected to boost the market growth. The increasing acceptance of electric vehicles, as well as semi-autonomous and autonomous cars in the years to come, is further anticipated to bolster the market growth.



Regional regulatory authorities, such as the Japanese Automobile Sport Muffler Association (JASMA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, spectate and regulate the noise emission intensities concomitant with the present-day automotive resonators and mufflers in the automotive exhaust system.



The market can be categorized based on vehicle types into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The growth in the disposable income of consumers in the emerging markets is expected to have a positive impact on the growth rate of passenger cars. The improving infrastructure, coupled with the modern lifestyle across the globe, is expected to fuel the sales of passenger cars. The rising trade activities of goods and materials via road transportation is expected to fuel the demand for light and heavy commercial vehicles.



The market is expected to witness pioneering developments with the introduction of chemicals and new metals that provide weight reduction and cost-efficiency in automobiles. The nano-on-nano-technology is expected to ripple in the market owing to benefits rendered by the technique. It helps in slowing down the degradation rate of metals in automotive exhaust components.



Cold-end Exhaust System Aftermarket Report Highlights

The factors expected to impel the market growth over the forecast period include the increasing awareness regarding the effects of automotive noise pollution, stringent government regulations, and a steady rise in the automobile sale

Issues pertaining to high R&D expenditures are expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the cold-end exhaust system aftermarket, accounting for the largest global market share (in terms of revenue) in 2022

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. System outlook

2.2.2. Vehicle type outlook

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Cold-end Exhaust System Aftermarket Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Cold-end Exhaust System Aftermarket Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.4.1.1. Supplier power

3.4.1.2. Buyer power

3.4.1.3. Substitution threat

3.4.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Technological landscape

3.4.2.3. Economic landscape

Chapter 4. Cold-end Exhaust System Aftermarket: System Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Cold-end Exhaust System Aftermarket Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Cold-end Exhaust System Aftermarket Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Basic

4.4. Performance

Chapter 5. Cold-end Exhaust System Aftermarket: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Cold-end Exhaust System Aftermarket Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Cold-end Exhaust System Aftermarket Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Passenger cars

5.4. Commercial vehicle

Chapter 6. Cold-end Exhaust System Aftermarket: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Outlook

6.2. Cold-end Exhaust System Aftermarket Market by Region: Key Takeaway

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.6. Latin America

6.7. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Market Participant Categorization

7.2.1. MagnaFlow

7.2.2. Flowmaster, Inc.

7.2.3. DRiV Inc.

7.2.4. BOSAL

7.2.5. Marelli Corporation

7.2.6. Eberspacher

7.2.7. FORVIA Faurecia

7.2.8. Tenneco Inc.

7.2.9. Rogue Engineering

