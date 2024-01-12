Lay3rs Team Completes Pooling Phase for Pharaoh Tutankhamun's Digital Twin, Poised for Massive Global Impact

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lay3rs Team, a pioneering startup at the forefront of 3D environment reconstruction technology, has successfully concluded the pooling phase for its groundbreaking project – the digital twin of Pharaoh Tutankhamun's tomb. This monumental achievement, fueled by a community contribution of 566,135.57 PLAY tokens, sets the stage for the next phase of development, promising immersive cultural experiences and substantial commercial potential.

Tutankhamun: A Golden Treasure Trove with Proven Commercial Might

The allure of King Tut transcends time and borders. Past exhibitions featuring his treasures have generated millions of dollars, solidifying the global fascination with this ancient Egyptian king. The 1976-79 "Treasures of Tutankhamun" exhibition amassed an estimated $5.43 million in attendance revenue, while the highly anticipated 2019-2021 tour attracted over 2 million visitors and generated substantial income across continents.

Beyond Revenue: Preserving History and Democratizing Access

Lay3rs Team's digital twin goes beyond mere financial potential. It promises to revolutionize cultural preservation and accessibility. Using their AI-powered Zigg-E technology, Lay3rs Team will meticulously recreate 9 world-famous objects from Tutankhamun’s Tomb meticulous detail, offering unmatched virtual exploration for anyone with an internet connection. This groundbreaking project will democratize access to this historical marvel, fostering cultural understanding and appreciation for generations to come.

Through Lay3rs Team connections in the virtual reality community, one of their core member learned about an external company's desire to create a virtual reality museum exhibition on Tutankhamun. Unfortunately, this seemed unfeasible due to the inaccessibility of the tomb. Complicating matters further, the geopolitical situation in Egypt had been challenging, especially during the recent election period.

Through diligent efforts, Lay3rs Team uncovered information about a past exhibition and reached out to the company responsible for the program book. Remarkably, this company still held the rights to the photography of the tomb's artifacts and expressed a willingness to collaborate on creating digital twins of these items.

Investing in the Future: Join the Build3rs Community

The pooling phase may be complete, but the journey is far from over. Lay3rs Team is now poised for the critical build phase, focusing on data validation, minting dataset tokens, and ultimately, bringing the digital twin to life.

After build phase it is time for Distribution & Sale. This stage marks the culmination of the digital twin's journey, where its intricate details and rich data are transformed into valuable assets. These assets, known as "exports," are then distributed and sold, generating income for all who contributed to the project's success, including contributors, data providers, supported causes, project managers, and the Build3rs platform itself.

By joining the Build3rs community, you become an active participant in this pioneering endeavour. You gain access to exclusive updates, opportunities to contribute, and the potential to share in the future rewards generated by the digital twin's commercialization.

More Than a Project, a Legacy

Lay3rs Team's digital twin of Pharaoh Tutankhamun's tomb isn't just about technology or profit. It's about preserving history, democratizing access, and igniting imaginations worldwide. This is your chance to be a part of something truly remarkable. Join the Build3rs community today and invest in the future of cultural exploration and appreciation.

